Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian boy who moved to New York to join his father a year ago, has died on his way to school

The Dream Yard Prep student was quickly rushed to St Barnabas Hospital in a police car after the incident near Crotona Park on Thursday morning

Police in New York are searching for suspects described as teenagers in dark clothing and surgical masks, while residents called for an end to violence

A 15-year-old Ghanaian boy, Javits Frimpong, has died after he was attacked on his way to school in the Bronx, New York.

Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian student, dies on his way to school in the Bronx, New York, a year after joining his father in the US. Photo source: FOX 5 New York.

Source: UGC

The incident happened on Thursday, October 29, 2026, near Crotona Park. Javits was a student at Dream Yard Prep, a high school in the Bronx, FOX 5 New York reported.

According to reports, he moved from Ghana to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong, in New York a year ago.

His mother lives in Ghana. Police in New York are searching for suspects in connection with the incident, but no arrests have been made.

How Javits Frimpong was attacked in the Bronx

At about 9:30 am, police received a 911 call reporting that a teenager had been shot near East 171st Street and Crotona Place.

Officers found Javits with a wound to his stomach, according to FOX 5. Rather than wait for an ambulance, they put him in the back of a police car and rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. ABC7 New York reported that the teenager ran about a block after the attack before collapsing.

Police search for Javits Frimpong’s attackers

Surveillance footage obtained by FOX 5 shows two individuals who appear to match descriptions released by the NYPD.

Both were wearing surgical masks, and one appeared to be pointing a weapon before they ran out of frame. Police are looking for at least two males, likely teenagers, dressed in black or dark clothing.

ABC7 New York, however, reported that investigators are searching for three teens who fled in black sweatsuits and blue surgical masks.

Members of the public with information have been asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1-800-577-TIPS.

The TikTok video from FOX 5 New York, in which details of the incident are shared, is below.

Bronx residents react to Javits Frimpong’s death

Residents in the Crotona Park neighbourhood have expressed outrage over the incident. Many urged parents to pay closer attention to their children.

One resident appealed directly to New York’s mayor for more programmes for young people. “Mayor Mamdani, if you’re hearing this, our kids need afterschool programmes.

They need different programmes to keep them off the street,” the resident said. A neighbour also shared a simple message:

“Stop the violence, that’s all, stay home, stay in school.”

Suspect arrested over Michael Sakyi Jr’s death

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that US-based Ghanaian teenager Michael Sakyi Jr had died in Manassas, Virginia.

The 18-year-old was found in the driver’s seat of a car on June 25, 2026, after emergency responders were called to a reported crash.

Police later arrested a 21-year-old man, Jamal Dana Allen, in connection with his death. Allen was charged and held without bond as investigations continued. Many social media users sent condolences to the teenager’s family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh