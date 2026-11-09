28-Year-Old Ghanaian Lady Found Dead in Boyfriend's Room, Boyfriend Arrested

A 28-year-old woman, Maame Ekua, was found dead in her boyfriend's room at Essikadu in the Western Region on Saturday, November 7

Maame Ekua had told her mother she was travelling to Obuasi for work before she was discovered dead at an Essikadu residence

Police have arrested the boyfriend as investigations into the circumstances of her death continue

A 28-year-old woman identified as Maame Ekua has been found dead inside a room at a residence in Essikadu, within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region of Ghana.

The incident came to light on Saturday, November 7, after Maame Ekua's mother received a distress call about an emergency involving her daughter at the Essikadu Hospital, according to a report by Connect FM 97.1.

Maame Ekua, 28, was found dead in her boyfriend’s room in Essikadu after telling her mother she was travelling to Obuasi. Police arrested him amid the probe. Image credit: Connect FM/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

How the discovery was made

Maame Ekua had left her home at New Takoradi earlier in the week, telling her mother she was headed to Obuasi for an undertaking assignment. She had instead gone to visit her boyfriend at Essikadu without her family's knowledge.

When the emergency call came through on Saturday, her mother rushed to the hospital — but Maame Ekua was not there. She was subsequently directed to a house in Essikadu, where she learned her daughter had been found dead in one of the rooms.

"I was home this Saturday when I was called that there was an emergency at the Essikadu Hospital involving my daughter, and I went there immediately, even though I knew my daughter was out of town. Unfortunately, I did not find her at the hospital," the mother said.

"They instead took me to a house in Essikadu, where I was told my daughter was lying dead in a room," she added.

Boyfriend arrested as police investigate

Maame Ekua's boyfriend has since been taken into custody. Police in the Western Region are conducting investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. No cause of death had been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

50-year-old dies guarding lover's maize crop

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 50-year-old man who left home under the guise of going to work had died at his girlfriend's house.

Julius Mwale was found dead in a seated position at his alleged lover's house hours after leaving home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh