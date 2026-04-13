A 50-year-old, Julius Mwale, has been found dead at his girlfriend's house after leaving home under false pretences

He had told his wife that he was going to work, but was later found unresponsive while guarding his girlfriend's maize

The police have opened investigations into his death pending postmortem results, amid no signs of foul play

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A 50-year-old man who left home under the pretence of going to work has passed away at his girlfriend's house.

Julius Mwale was found dead in a seated position at his girlfriend's house hours after leaving his home.

Julius Mwale passes while guarding his girlfriend's maize (Photo for illustration only) @sweet_maame_adwoa, Getty Images/Alireza Behrooz.

Source: Instagram

In an April 13, 2026, Ground Truth, indicated that Mwale had told his wife he was leaving to do piece work with a friend.

However, he ended up with his girlfriend, who is reported to have discovered him at about 02:00 hours on April 12, 2026, prompting her to alert the village headman, who informed relatives and the police.

According to the report, police enquiries showed that Mwale had gone to the girlfriend's home earlier that evening with a friend, where the two men ate a meal and drank locally brewed alcohol.

They later bought more drinks and continued drinking with others who joined them through the evening.

His companions eventually left. Mwale stayed behind, telling those present he intended to sleep over to help guard his girlfriend's maize harvest.

The girlfriend told police she heard him snoring during the night, but found him unresponsive when she tried to wake him.

His exact cause of death remains unknown pending the postmortem results. Police have not announced any arrests or indicated that foul play is suspected at this stage.

His body was transported from the Kapinda Village to St. Francis Hospital Mortuary in Kateke, in Zambia's Eastern Province, where it awaits a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death, Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba reportedly confirmed.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba is reported to have confirmed Julius Mwale's death. Photo source: Ground Truth

Source: Facebook

Reactions to man's death at girlfriend's house

The news of Julius Mwale's death has sparked mixed reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Frank Osoro said:

"A legend dies in the line of duty!"

Anthony Kurui said:

"He left for work and died guarding. That girlfriend is caring, that's why she employed him."

Boniface Munyasia said:

"Guarding side chick's maize!!!!??I don't understand,,Rest in peace maize security."

Wuod Colly said:

"May the farmer rest in peace. Tilling land nowadays requires energy."

Lina Jepchirchir said:

"Did you say maize, not beans, in the same line with a married man guarding girlfriend's maize instead of enjoying?"

Influencer Ashlee Jenae found dead in hotel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Miami-based influencer Ashlee Jenae had been reportedly found dead in a hotel room during a trip to Tanzania.

Her tragic passing was said to have come days after she got engaged to her supposed long-time boyfriend, and on her birthday.

Ashlee Jensen's death has triggered massive reactions on social media, with heartbreaking users sharing sad comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh