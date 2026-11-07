Claire Chadwick, 40, who relocated to Nigeria to live with her Nigerian husband Ibrahim, died after developing sepsis at 37 weeks' gestation

Her unborn daughter died in the womb first, and Chadwick subsequently passed away from septic shock

Her sister Shannon launched a £10,000 GoFundMe campaign to repatriate both bodies back to the UK for burial

A British woman and her unborn baby girl have died following a devastating pregnancy complication, leaving her family scrambling to bring them home for a proper burial.

Nigerian TikToker Ibrahim British wife and unborn baby died. Photos: @yahoonews/IG.

Source: Instagram

Claire Chadwick, 40, was 37 weeks pregnant when her baby daughter died in the womb. She subsequently developed sepsis, a life-threatening condition in which the body's response to infection begins to damage its own tissues and organs, and died from septic shock. The tragedy was reported by the Daily Mail on Thursday.

Chadwick had left the United Kingdom to build a new life in Nigeria alongside her husband, Ibrahim, with whom she ran a TikTok and Instagram presence sharing content about their relationship, faith and food challenges.

The couple's online community was left in mourning following news of her passing.

She is survived by her 19-year-old son, who lives in Wales, her husband Ibrahim, and other relatives.

Family Launches £10,000 Appeal to Bring Claire Home

Chadwick's sister, Shannon, has since set up a GoFundMe fundraiser titled "Bringing Claire Home," with a target of £10,000 to cover the cost of repatriating both bodies to the United Kingdom.

In the appeal, Shannon described the unexpected legal and logistical hurdles the family has had to navigate since the tragedy. "More than anything, we want them both returned so they can be laid to rest with dignity, surrounded by the family who love them," she wrote.

Speaking to WalesOnline, Shannon remembered her late sister as "a woman who lived her life in her own way" and thanked the charity REST for the support it has provided to the family during this difficult period.

Social Media Reacts to the Tragedy

News of Chadwick's passing drew a wave of emotional responses online.

@YourChargiee stated:

"There are not up to 15 women yearly who relocate from the UK to live in Nigeria, and now she is dead. Roughly 1 in 15 die from childbirth. She would be alive if she were in Cardiff. Then Nigerian men will have the audacity to speak on childbirth. Imagine taking idiots seriously"

@Ms_Haleemarh shared:

"I told a friend that she should have gone back to the UK at the beginning of her third trimester. Carrying a pregnancy at her age is risky. This is so heartbreaking."

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Source: YEN.com.gh