A young Ghanaian man identified as Prince Abdul Malik was shot in Etobicoke, west of Toronto, on Saturday, November 7, 2026

Police found the victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds near Rathburn Road and The East Mall

Authorities are searching for at least two suspects dressed in dark clothing following the fatal shooting

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A young Ghanaian man, identified as Prince Abdul Malik, has died in Etobicoke, a district west of Toronto, Canada.

The unfortunate incident took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Rathburn Road and The East Mall. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, believed to be between his late teens and early twenties, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital, where medical personnel later pronounced him dead.

Ghanaian boy Prince Abdul Malik passes away a few days after Javits Frimpong's death. Photo credit: @torontostar.

Source: Instagram

Police hunt two suspects after Abdul Malik's death

Canadian authorities have launched a manhunt for at least two individuals believed to be responsible for the attack. Both suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing, and no arrests had been made at the time of reporting. The motive for the shooting has not been publicly disclosed by police.

Ghanaians mourn Prince Abdul Malik's death

News of the killing spread rapidly among Ghanaian social media users, drawing an outpouring of grief and concern over the safety of Ghanaians living abroad. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@iam_BANAgh noted:

"3 Ghanaians gone on foreign land in just about 8 days of this month."

@abdul_haq02 wrote:

"Asem ooo."

@thatfrenchdu asked:

"Ah, why targeting Ghanians?"

@WoodyinhoJnr simply wrote:

"Hm. This is too painful."

@kata_wodieso added:

"Ago stayed for my Nungua like that o The only thing weh fit me for nungua here be the way they make noise apart from that nothing else."

The X post is below:

US embassy mourns Javits Frimpong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the US Embassy in Ghana’s response to the death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old student of Ghanaian descent who died in New York City. The embassy shared its condolences on X on November 3, 2026.

The statement prompted an outpouring of sympathy from Ghanaians, with some calling for those responsible to be brought to justice. Read more about the tributes and reactions to the teenager’s death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh