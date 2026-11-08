Prince Abdul Malik: Ghanaian Boy Dies in Canada One Week After Javits' Death
- A young Ghanaian man identified as Prince Abdul Malik was shot in Etobicoke, west of Toronto, on Saturday, November 7, 2026
- Police found the victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds near Rathburn Road and The East Mall
- Authorities are searching for at least two suspects dressed in dark clothing following the fatal shooting
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A young Ghanaian man, identified as Prince Abdul Malik, has died in Etobicoke, a district west of Toronto, Canada.
The unfortunate incident took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Rathburn Road and The East Mall. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, believed to be between his late teens and early twenties, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital, where medical personnel later pronounced him dead.
Police hunt two suspects after Abdul Malik's death
Canadian authorities have launched a manhunt for at least two individuals believed to be responsible for the attack. Both suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing, and no arrests had been made at the time of reporting. The motive for the shooting has not been publicly disclosed by police.
Ghanaians mourn Prince Abdul Malik's death
News of the killing spread rapidly among Ghanaian social media users, drawing an outpouring of grief and concern over the safety of Ghanaians living abroad. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
@iam_BANAgh noted:
"3 Ghanaians gone on foreign land in just about 8 days of this month."
@abdul_haq02 wrote:
"Asem ooo."
@thatfrenchdu asked:
"Ah, why targeting Ghanians?"
@WoodyinhoJnr simply wrote:
"Hm. This is too painful."
@kata_wodieso added:
"Ago stayed for my Nungua like that o The only thing weh fit me for nungua here be the way they make noise apart from that nothing else."
The X post is below:
US embassy mourns Javits Frimpong
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the US Embassy in Ghana’s response to the death of Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old student of Ghanaian descent who died in New York City. The embassy shared its condolences on X on November 3, 2026.
The statement prompted an outpouring of sympathy from Ghanaians, with some calling for those responsible to be brought to justice. Read more about the tributes and reactions to the teenager’s death.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh