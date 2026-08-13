The Ghana Police Service arrested Sibamay Zakaria after launching a manhunt following a viral video showing him assaulting a suspect

The Police Professional Standards Bureau opened an investigation into the incident to determine who else may be held accountable

Social media users reacted sharply to the arrest, with debate breaking out over due process and the treatment of suspects

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The Ghana Police Service has arrested Sibamay Zakaria, the man identified in a widely circulated video assaulting a suspect in custody.

Ghana Police Service arrests Sibamay Zakaria after viral video shows him assaulting a suspect, prompting investigations and divided social media reactions. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Zakaria is currently being held and is assisting investigators with their enquiries.

Authorities confirmed he will subsequently be brought before a court to face charges.

The arrest follows a formal manhunt the Ghana Police Service announced via its official Facebook page on August 13, 2026.

In that statement, the Service said it "strongly condemns the incident" and had ramped up efforts to track down the individual shown in the footage.

Police Standards Bureau investigates the incident

Beyond the arrest itself, the Police Professional Standards Bureau has opened a separate investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the assault.

The Service stated that anyone found culpable through that process will be subjected to the appropriate disciplinary measures.

The Facebook post below has the Ghana Police Service’s announcement of the successful arrest of the popular clergyman captured physically confronting a suspect in a viral video.

Ghanaians react to the arrest of Zakaria

The news drew a wave of responses online, with many users divided between praising the swift action and raising pointed questions about due process.

Ko Fi wrote:

"Bet they going to say they gave the Police pressure before he was arrested. You please Ghanaians at your own risk. If you do, them go talk, if you no do, them go still talk!"

Tuaha Mohammed shared a warmer take:

"I loved my country. Good job, Bravo Ghana police."

VY Edudzi Gakpo added:

"Good news. Dem grab am. The law is the law. Ghana must work."

Jim Dee questioned the language used in the announcement, writing:

"Suspect? It was evident in the video that he slapped the person."

Prince Augustine Anto responded directly to that point:

"Jim Dee, yes, he remains a suspect till a court convicts him. And that is why what he did to the pastor is wrong on every level. No court has pronounced the said pastor guilty of any crime, so any attempt at exacting justice as this idiot did was wrong."

The trending video of the clergyman, which has sparked massive concern among Ghanaians, is in the Facebook post below.

Police arrest Imam and Pastor over comments

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Police Service, working alongside the National Signals Bureau (NSB), has arrested an Imam and a Pastor in separate operations following the circulation of videos in which both men allegedly made offensive or inciteful remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

The first suspect, Masud Abdullah, 35, an Imam, was taken into custody over a video that allegedly showed him delivering a sermon at a mosque in Ntensere, located in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The Police indicated that during the sermon, Abdullah allegedly made statements encouraging violence against individuals who speak disparagingly of the Prophet.

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Source: YEN.com.gh