The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has taken strong action following the sad death of a Level 300 student at its swimming pool

David Osei Agyapong, a third-year Chemical Engineering student, entered the pool from an upper diving board on Saturday, November 7, 2026, but did not resurface

Management has extended its deepest condolences to his family and urged the public to respect their privacy and avoid any speculation while the investigations continue

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has taken strong action following the death of Level 300 student David Osei Agyapong at its swimming pool.

KNUST takes strong action after the death of Level 300 student David Osei Agyapong at its swimming pool. Photo source: KNUST.

Source: UGC

Agyapong, a third-year Chemical Engineering student, died on Saturday, November 7, 2026. University management said he entered the pool from one of the upper diving boards at about 5:10 p.m. but failed to resurface.

Pool attendants retrieved him after a few minutes and rushed him to the KNUST Hospital, where efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

KNUST described him as an experienced swimmer, a regular user of the facility and a member of its basketball team. An autopsy is pending to establish the cause of death.

KNUST sets up committee over David’s death

In a press release dated Monday, November 9, 2026, KNUST said management had held an emergency meeting on the incident.

Following the meeting, the university set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the circumstances leading to Agyapong’s passing.

The committee has two weeks, from Monday, November 9, to Friday, November 20, to submit its report to management.

Its work will run alongside an ongoing investigation by the Ghana Police Service. University Relations Officer Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe signed the statement on behalf of the Registrar.

The Facebook post from KNUST, in which the university announces its decisions after David Osei Agyapong’s death, is below.

KNUST closes swimming pool to students, public

Pending the investigations, the KNUST Swimming Pool has been closed temporarily to students and the general public.

Speaking to MyJoyOnline, Dr Bekoe said the inquiry was particularly important because no marks or cuts were found on the deceased.

Management also expressed its deepest condolences to Agyapong’s family, friends, classmates and colleagues.

The university appealed to the public to respect the bereaved family’s privacy and refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information.

Adisadel College mourns David Osei Agyapong

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Adisadel College had paid tribute to Agyapong, a former student of the school.

The school said its alumnus, popularly known as Curry, lost his life in a drowning incident at the KNUST poolside. Police and the university are still investigating the circumstances of his death.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh