COP31 President Murat Kurum interrupted Ghana's Environment Minister Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings during a COP session

The Ghanaian delegation raised formal objections to the interruption, prompting a response from the COP31 President

Kurum subsequently issued an apology, addressing both Ghana and the African Group of Negotiators over the incident

COP31 President Murat Kurum has issued an apology to Environment Minister, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, after cutting her off while she was presenting Africa's unified position at the closing plenary of climate negotiations in Antalya, Türkiye.

The incident drew an immediate protest from the Ghanaian delegation, which objected to the manner in which the minister was interrupted during what was a critical moment for the continent's representatives.

Following the objections raised by Ghana's delegation, Kurum acknowledged the incident and extended his apology directly to Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings and the African Group of Negotiators. He stated that he had not intended to show any disrespect towards Ghana or the broader African negotiating bloc.

The apology came after the minister had taken the floor on behalf of the African group to articulate the continent's collective position, a moment of significant diplomatic weight given the stakes African nations attach to climate negotiations.

The African Group of Negotiators plays a central role in representing the interests of African countries within the UN climate process, advocating on issues including climate finance, adaptation funding, and loss and damage mechanisms. Any interruption of a designated speaker presenting the group's position carries substantial diplomatic sensitivity.

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings serves as Ghana's Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and her presence at the Antalya plenary reflected the country's active engagement in international climate diplomacy.

Kurum's clarification that the interruption was unintentional signals an effort to preserve the working relationships between the COP presidency and African delegations ahead of the formal COP31 summit.

Source: YEN.com.gh