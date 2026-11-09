Late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State, weeks after his sudden death sparked grief across the gospel community

Mourners gathered for an emotional final viewing at his funeral service, which took place under tight security following weeks of disagreement over his final burial

Shortly after the burial, a close associate of the late singer shared an emotional tribute that left many social media users deeply moved and emotional

Late Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State, weeks after his death.

Late gospel singer Toluwanisings is laid to rest in Ibadan weeks after his death. Photo source: Vampz/X, Toluwanisings/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The singer died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026, according to his family. His family did not disclose the cause of his death.

Born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, he hailed from Ikirun in Osun State and was also a trained estate surveyor.

He rose to fame with lively praise songs and Yoruba-influenced worship music, including Kos’Oluwa Laye. Toluwanisings married his wife in 2021, and the couple had two children.

Final viewing of Toluwanisings in Ibadan

On Monday, November 9, mourners gathered at the Banjola Event and Conference Centre in Alakia, Ibadan, for his funeral service.

The lying-in-state began at 9am, followed by the burial service. In a video shared on X by Vampz, mourners filed past his white casket for a final viewing.

The funeral took place under tight security, with officers of the Oyo State Police Command stationed at the gate and entrance of the hall. He was later laid to rest at his residence in Ibadan.

The X video from Vampz, in which mourners view Toluwanisings’ remains before his burial, is below.

Peace deal paved way for Toluwanisings’ burial

The burial came weeks after a disagreement between his widow, Elizabeth Damilola Olayemi, and his family over where he should be laid to rest.

At one point, the family demanded an investigation into his death and called for the burial to be suspended.

Oyo State Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Abimbola intervened after receiving information about the dispute on October 28, 2026.

His widow, his father Muniru Olayemi and his associates later signed a peace undertaking before the commissioner on November 3. The family eventually agreed to bury him on his home premises.

Toluwanisings’ death sparks hospital bill

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigeria’s Senate was considering a bill to make hospitals liable for delaying emergency care.

The proposed law, which includes jail terms and fines, followed reports that Toluwanisings was turned away by several hospitals. His personal assistant had claimed the team visited several hospitals in Ibadan before he died.

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Source: YEN.com.gh