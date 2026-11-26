Fresh footage of the interior of Ghana's newly acquired Dassault Falcon 6X presidential aircraft has surfaced on social media

Popular Ghanaian blogger The1957News shared a handheld tour of the luxurious cabin, which features cream leather seats embroidered with Ghana's coat of arms

The aircraft is one of three newly acquired by the Ghana Air Force as part of President Mahama's drive to modernise the military's aviation fleet

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A video touring the interior of Ghana's newly acquired presidential aircraft, the Dassault Falcon 6X, has set social media alight after popular Ghanaian blogger The1957News shared footage from inside the long-range jet on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

A fresh clip of the luxurious interior of Ghana's new presidential aircraft emerges as President Mahama hands it over to the Ghana Air Force. Photo source: The1957News, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The handheld clip offered a close-up look at the cabin's opulent fittings: cream leather seats embroidered with Ghana's national coat of arms, mustard-yellow accent pillows, dark wood panelling, and a portrait of President John Dramani Mahama mounted on the wall.

The overall effect is one of polished, unapologetic luxury befitting an official state aircraft.

The Dassault Falcon 6X arrived on 16 November and received a water cannon salute attended by Defence Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei and French Ambassador Diarra Dimé Labille.

The twin-engine jet, powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812D engines, can carry up to 16 passengers and cover approximately 5,500 nautical miles without refuelling.

It replaces the 2009 Falcon 900EX, which Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu said had suffered persistent maintenance difficulties.

The Ghana Air Force serves as custodian and operator of the jet.

Ghana's new Dassault Falcon 6X presidential jet

The footage followed President John Dramani Mahama's attendance at the official handover ceremony for three newly acquired aircraft delivered to the Ghana Air Force.

The consignment comprised two Airbus helicopters, the ACH175 and ACH160, alongside the Dassault Falcon 6X, a wide-cabin, long-range business jet produced by French aerospace manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

The acquisitions form part of a broader effort to modernise Ghana's military aviation capabilities, with the Falcon 6X designated to also serve in a presidential transport capacity.

The emergence of the interior footage reignited public debate, with one commenter drawing attention to the political history surrounding the aircraft's procurement.

The Facebook video showing the interior of Ghana's new presidential aircraft is below:

Reactions to Ghana's new presidential aircraft

Ghanaians weighed in on the video with a mixture of pride, cautious optimism, and pointed political commentary.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@Nana Kyei wrote:

"Oh nice. The same presidential aircraft Okudzeto spoke about when he was in opposition. Nice nice. Onyame nkoaaa ne nokware fo!"

@Akligo Vincent said:

"Ghana deserves the best."

@kvnqshatz commented:

"Clap for the government of Ghana…I hope they do proper maintenance for it to last longer."

Price, purpose of Ghana's new presidential jet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghana’s new jet, the Dassault Falcon 6X, including its US$60.68 million price tag and the government’s plans for the aircraft.

The jet replaced an ageing Falcon 900EX that faced fuel leaks and corrosion, while its longer range promises fewer refuelling stops on international journeys.

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Source: YEN.com.gh