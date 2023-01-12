Ghanaian lawyer and granddaughter of the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II continues to wow us with looks

Princess Emily Victoria Owusu Nyantakyi looked radiant in a yellow lace gown for the wedding reception

The president and First Lady of Ghana, ex-president Kufour and other dignitaries graced the lavish wedding celebrations

The former president of Ghana John Agyekum Kuffour and her excellency the second lady of Ghana were the top dignitaries who attended the lavish wedding of Princess Emily Victoria Owusu Nyantakyi.

President Akufo-Addo, First Lady, and Ex-president Kufour, and the couple look beautiful in their ensembles. source: emiliean_a

The stunning bride is the granddaughter of the late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and the niece of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The lawyer and beautiful bride wore an elegant yellow gown with a deep neckline for the most-talked-about wedding.

She gave us breathtaking hairstyle goals with her curly hairstyle. Princess Emily wore a stylish belt to complete her look.

The handsome groom wore a white shirt and black suit, black bow tie, and designer shoes for the reception party.

The First Lady of Ghana wore a stunning lace gown as she assisted the couple and the bride's mother to cut the wedding cake.

The long-sleeve turtleneck dress was styled with a matching hand band, and drop earring for the event. Ex-president Kufuor looked dapper in an an-all white kaftan with a matching hat.

President Akufo-Addo was also in attendance and he hit the dance floor with the bride's mother who is Ghana's ambassador to Russia, Oheneba Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware. The physician and diplomat looked ravishing in a breathtaking purple lace gown.

The pretty daughter of the Ghanaian ambassador to Russia tied the knot on January 7, 2023, after a royal customary marriage at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.

The bride looked ethereal in beautiful kente ensembles for the ceremony and thanksgiving service on Sunday.

