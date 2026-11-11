Ibrahim Mahama has shared fresh footage of his luxurious private jet parked inside a spacious aircraft hangar, attracting attention on social media

The Ghanaian businessman accompanied the Instagram post with a heartfelt message about seeing his dreams come true through years of hard work

The aircraft, a Bombardier Global 6500 acquired earlier, features his signature Dzata branding and distinctive lion design on its tail

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has attracted attention on social media after sharing fresh footage of his luxurious private jet inside a massive aircraft hangar.

Ibrahim Mahama gets emotional over success story as he admires his private jet. Image credit: Ibrahim Mahama

Source: Instagram

The founder of Engineers and Planners took to his official Instagram page on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to offer another glimpse of the aircraft, which he acquired earlier this year.

In the footage, the beautifully customised grey and white jet was parked inside a spacious, brightly lit hangar, with its distinctive lion branding prominently displayed on the tail.

However, beyond the aircraft's luxurious appearance, it was Ibrahim Mahama's accompanying message about hard work and personal achievement that caught attention.

Ibrahim Mahama celebrates his achievements

Reflecting on his journey, the businessman expressed gratitude for how far he had come and the fulfilment of his ambitions.

He wrote, accompanying his message with prayer and Ghana flag emojis:

"Very humbling when a dream comes true; hard work pays."

His post attracted reactions from several personalities, including Ghanaian footballer André Ayew, who commented "BABA" alongside a fire emoji.

Aziz Mahama also reacted to the post with heart and raised-hands emojis.

More about Ibrahim Mahama's private jet

The aircraft featured in his latest Instagram post is his Bombardier Global 6500, which became a major talking point in Ghana following its arrival in March 2026.

The aircraft was reportedly purchased in 2024 and delivered in early 2026 after undergoing customisation.

Its customised exterior features a lion emblem associated with the businessman's Dzata brand.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Following the jet's arrival, Ibrahim Mahama also announced plans to convert his previous Bombardier aircraft into an emergency air ambulance to help Ghanaians requiring urgent medical transportation.

His latest post therefore does not signal another aircraft acquisition but rather offers a fresh look at the jet alongside a personal reflection on achieving his dreams.

For the prominent businessman, the moment appears to represent more than luxury, as he continues to celebrate the rewards of his entrepreneurial journey.

Ibrahim Mahama's Damang astroturf project progresses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ibrahim Mahama’s astroturf project in Damang, where construction is progressing, and a new video shows work at the site.

The facility is part of Mahama’s wider development plans for communities around the Damang Mine, including road improvements and an airport.

Once complete, the astroturf is expected to give local young people a new space for football and other sports.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh