Renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama has added a new Bombardier Global 6500 to his expensive collection of vehicles and jets

In a video, the Engineers and Planners CEO embarked on a business trip on the newly acquired private jet while abroad with associates

Footage of Ibrahim Mahama with his new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet has triggered mixed reactions from social media users

Renowned Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has courted attention following his acquisition of a new private jet.

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama purchases a new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet. Photo source: @ghhyper1, @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

Over the years, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners has emerged as one of the wealthiest personalities in Ghana and the African continent.

The business mogul owns several properties and expensive luxury vehicles countrywide and abroad.

Aside from his vehicles, Ibrahim Mahama made the headlines a few years ago when he became the first Ghanaian to own a private jet in the country.

News of the businessman's plane, a Bombardier 604 jet named Dzata, first came up when the New York Times reported in 2014 that the US had flagged the aircraft for a trip to Iran.

Since then, Ibrahim Mahama has constantly been flying around in his expensive jet until recently, when observers noticed a change in planes.

On a few occasions, the businessman's brother President John Dramani Mahama and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have used the private jet for their trips abroad.

Ibrahim Mahama purchases new private jet

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, news emerged that Ibrahim Mahama had purchased a new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet to add to the one he already owned.

In a video shared by renowned blogger GH Hyper on his official Instagram page, the business mogul was seen arriving at the airport with his associates in luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles before a trip abroad.

The new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, with a sleek custom white and grey paint job boldly branded "Dzata," was parked at the VIP spot at the airport.

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama flaunts a newly acquired expensive Lamborghini Aventador SV. Photo source: @ibrahim_mahama_71 and @gharticles

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim, wearing a long-sleeved jacket and black trousers, later entered the new jet and exchanged pleasantries with an official before embarking on the trip.

Per checks on the internet, the Bombardier Global 6500 is an ultra-long-range business jet equipped with 4K cabin entertainment and leading-edge wing technology and Rolls-Royce Pearl engines that offer superior fuel efficiency and performance.

The Ghanaian businessman's new private jet is reportedly worth around $56 million.

The Instagram video of Ibrahim Mahama with his new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet is below:

Ibrahim Mahama's new private jet stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Blud_chapo commented:

"You know time is money when you've got a jet."

Kuborlorgurl said:

"I love how rich Ghanaians don’t show off but just do action."

Iskofart wrote:

"Congratulations, Godfather. Keep inspiring us. God bless you more."

Source: YEN.com.gh