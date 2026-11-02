Ibrahim Mahama's Promised Multimillion Project in Damang Takes Shape As Work Progresses
- Ibrahim Mahama's promised Damang astroturf project is gradually taking shape as construction progresses
- A new video shows the playing surface, construction materials and equipment at the project site
- The facility forms part of Mahama's commitment to improving sporting infrastructure in Damang and surrounding communities
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Businessman Ibrahim Mahama's promised astroturf project in Damang is gradually taking shape, with construction work progressing steadily at the site.
A new video circulating on social media captures the progress of the facility, which forms part of his company's commitment to developing communities around the Damang Mine.
The project is among several initiatives announced by the businessman following Engineers and Planners Limited's takeover of the mining operations.
Damang astroturf project takes shape
A video shared on X by Billy Snapx shows the ongoing construction of the astroturf facility in Damang in the Western Region.
The footage captures a large, prepared playing surface, with construction materials and equipment visible around the site.
Although the facility is yet to be completed, the latest footage indicates that significant groundwork has been undertaken.
The artificial playing turf and other finishing works are still outstanding.
Once completed, the facility is expected to provide a recreational space for young people and support football and other sporting activities within the community.
Ibrahim Mahama fulfils Damang development promises
On April 18, 2026, Ibrahim Mahama announced plans to construct astroturf facilities for communities around the Damang Mine following his company's takeover.
Speaking during the handover ceremony, the businessman explained that the proposal followed a request from a young resident.
He stated:
"It says we should build astroturfs for all the communities, which we're looking to do."
Beyond the sporting facilities, Mahama has outlined plans for road improvements, an airport and other social infrastructure projects.
Watch the X video below:
The ongoing construction of the astroturf represents visible progress towards fulfilling his commitment to improving sporting infrastructure in Damang and its surrounding communities.
Ibrahim Mahama and daughter attend ceremony
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim Mahama made a rare public appearance with his daughter Nafi at the signing ceremony of his Black Volta gold project on July 7, 2025.
Nafi wore a black custom-branded Dzata Cement Lacoste and later sat down to interact with other attendees. GH Hyper also shared that video, which drew many reactions online.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.