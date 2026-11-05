Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama began a concrete road construction project linking Damang to Cape Coast after taking over the Damang Mine

Popular Media General personality Johnnie Hughes shared footage of the road construction underway, sparking excitement online

Mahama reportedly also promised hospitals and other development projects for communities around the Damang Mine

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Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has begun delivering on a major promise to communities near the Damang Mine, with footage of a concrete road under construction between Damang and Cape Coast circulating widely on social media.

Ibrahim Mahama begins a concrete road construction from Damang to Cape Coast after the mine takeover. Photo source: @ibrahim_mahama_71, @johnnie_hughes, Robert Michael/picture alliance/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Media General personality Johnnie Hughes shared the video on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, showing drive-through footage of a red-earth road cutting through dense forest, with construction clearly under way along the route.

Ibrahim Mahama's promise to Damang

A commentary accompanying the footage recalled a commitment Ibrahim Mahama made when his company, Engineers and Planners, first took charge of the Damang Mine in April 2026.

At the time, the business mogul pledged to construct a concrete road from Damang to Cape Coast, in addition to promising hospitals and other amenities for the people of the area.

The commentary indicated that Ibrahim Mahama's company had previously served as the main contractor working with foreign operators at the mine, with Ghana receiving minimal benefit from its own gold resources.

Now that the mine is in Ghanaian hands, the community is beginning to see tangible returns, with the road project, as well as reports of jobs and other developments.

"I will construct a concrete road from Damain to Cape Coast for you," the commentary quoted Mahama as saying when he took over the mine, adding that what was promised is now being done.

The commentary from the video urged Ghanaians to look beyond political and tribal lines when assessing the project, arguing that the shift from foreign-controlled to locally-led mining operations deserved recognition for the development it was generating.

"I think we should sometimes slow down on the unnecessary politics and the stupid tribalistic tendencies that we have," he said.

The Instagram video showing the road construction from Damang to Cape Coast is below:

Ghanaians react to Damang road construction footage

The footage drew warm responses from many Ghanaians who viewed the video online, with commenters celebrating Mahama's efforts.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

conniedede wrote:

"Kudos, Mr Ibrahim Mahama and his team 👏."

benikay_makeovers added:

"This is what Ghana needs. Kudos."

ell4ril commented:

"Can Mr Ibrahim help Cape Coast get a constant water supply? The people of Cape Coast plead. But in the meantime, kudos to Mr Ibrahim."

Ibrahim Mahama's Damang astroturf project progresses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ibrahim Mahama’s astroturf project in Damang, where construction is progressing and a new video shows work at the site.

The facility is part of Mahama’s wider development plans for communities around the Damang Mine, including road improvements and an airport.

Once complete, the astroturf is expected to give local young people a new space for football and other sports.

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Source: YEN.com.gh