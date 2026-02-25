A young woman has left many sad after sharing her frustration over the rapid depletion of prepaid credit

She listed items she does not use and wondered why she was paying GH¢500 for power that could not even last a month

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the disclosure by the young lady

A young lady has sparked an emotional reaction from Ghanaians after a video of sobbing went viral online.

The reason for her tears was the soaring cost of electricity, coupled with the rapid depletion of prepaid credit, something she lamented had taken a toll on her.

A young woman laments soaring electricity bills after the installation of a new prepaid meter. Photo credit:@becoming_akua/TikTok, Picture alliance / Getty Image

The lady, known on TikTok as @becoming_akua, who could not control her tears, indicated that she does not use certain electrical appliances, yet her electricity consumption remains high.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, the young lady stated that she spends between GH¢300 and GH¢400 on electricity monthly, and recently purchased GH¢500 worth of electricity, but that still did not last the month.

"We started complaining about this light issue. What annoys me most is that one person came to sit on the internet and tell us that gadgets use energy. Look at my house, right? I, in my house, don't have air conditioning. My fridge is off. I don't use my sewing machine. I don't use an iron. I don't use any gadgets. I used to buy GH¢300 or 400, you people said we should buy in bulk. I bought GH¢500, and it’s less than a month, the light is finished. Why? Like, why? Some of us even struggle to get three square meals. Why?

Ghanaians share their frustration over the high cost of electricity. Photo credit: Electricity Company of Ghana/Facebook

She blamed the country’s leaders for the high cost of electricity, water, and rent.

"Why are our leaders wicked like that? Why? Some of us just want a normal, simple life, but we can't afford it. This thing is getting tiring. We wake up every day just trying to survive. Like, is it that you people don't care? From party A to party D, you are all the same. If you are tired, just sell the country, like your bread. Why? Nobody said, 'I am tired, I am very, very tired.' This thing is getting out of hand. I’ll tell you," she said, looking annoyed.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 100 likes and 13 comments.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to lady complaining over light bills

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the lady regarding high electricity bills.

Kofi Acquah commented:

"I feel your pain… hmmm."

kwateng. kofi opined:

"It shall be well, my dear."

Raw added:

"Mahama is our hope for mother Ghana… bad leaders everywhere in Ghana. A plus is an MP in Ghana and what do you expect? He's selling Gomoa lands online such an MP."

King of Ideas added:

"The reason why we suffer is because we decide to draw politics into every issue. ECG is an independent institution that has to be held responsible for their actions and inactions, same as Ghana Water. If we blame NPP and NDC all the time, the actual incompetent ECG workers always go scot-free."

Maxwell Gift opined:

"It’s crazy when good, sensible citizens are complaining and many ignorant people also just jump to conclusions. Do you guys know how many people are dying because of the foolishness of our so-called leaders? Selfish people and corrupt low-minded persons think it’s okay to see others suffering because of these evil leaders!!!"

Woman rants over ECG bills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman had lashed out over soaring electricity costs, stressing how her household allegedly struggled with draining prepaid bills.

She detailed how her GH¢1,000 prepaid electricity credit dropped to GH¢240 in six days, despite turning off all appliances and leaving no gadgets running.

