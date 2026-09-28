Three suspects were arrested for the alleged kidnapping and murder of popular Accra phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, also known as Terry or Dinero

Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams and Josiah Obodai appeared before the Teshie-Nungua District Court on Monday, September 28, 2026

Video footage from DAT News captured the high-attention court appearance, showing the suspects being escorted amid a crowd of onlookers

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Three suspects linked to the kidnapping and murder of Nana Yaw Kyere, a well-known phone dealer popularly called Terry or Dinero, appeared before the Teshie-Nungua District Court in Accra on Monday, 28 September 2026.

Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere's murder suspects appear before the Teshie District Court after their arrest. Photo source: CDR Africa, DAT News

Source: Instagram

The accused, identified as Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams, and Josiah Obodai, faced the court following their arrest in connection with the high-profile case.

Kyere was a familiar figure in the Circle area of Accra, where he built a reputation as one of the district's recognisable mobile phone traders.

Suspects escorted out of court amid chaos

Footage captured by DAT News at the Teshie District Court showed the charged atmosphere surrounding the court appearance.

The three suspects, dressed in casual outfits, were escorted down courthouse steps by a security officer after their appearance in court as onlookers pressed in from all sides, many of them filming on their phones and hooting at them.

The scene outside the court grew increasingly crowded, with members of the public surrounding vehicles near the premises as the accused, including the alleged mastermind Philip Kofi Tefe, were moved.

The case has been adjourned to October 16, 2026.

The Instagram videos of the three suspects' court appearances are below:

Nana Yaw Kyere's alleged kidnapping and murder

Nana Yaw Kyere, whose nickname Dinero reflected his prominence in the Circle phone trading community, was allegedly kidnapped before being killed after he reportedly visited Sarah at Teshie.

He was initially declared missing until he was found dead days after the unfortunate incident.

His death drew significant attention given his profile in one of Accra's busiest commercial hubs.

The arrests of Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, Sarah Osei Adams, and Josiah Obodai mark a significant development in the investigation into the case, bringing the alleged perpetrators before a court for the first time since the crime came to light.

Amount Teshie murder suspect sold Dinero's phone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the alleged killing of 33-year-old Nana Yaw Kyere, known as Terry Dinero, and the arrest of three suspects in connection with the case.

Police said one suspect sold Kyere’s iPhone 12 for GH¢100, and investigators later recovered it from the buyer.

Police alleged the suspects lured him to a house in Teshie before his body was dumped and set alight.

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Source: YEN.com.gh