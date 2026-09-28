The Ghana Police Service released details on September 28, 2026, on the death of Nana Yaw Kyere, a Circle phone dealer known as Dinero or Terry

Police alleged that Kyere was lured to a residence at Teshie Agbleza, attacked with a metallic object, and left unattended before dying

Ghanaian media personality Sister Sandy shared a reaction to the Police statement that drew wide attention on social media

Ghanaian media personality Sister Sandy has spoken out after the Ghana Police Service released new details about the death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero or Terry.

Sister Sandy reacts to police account of how Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere was killed. Image credit: Sister Sandy, Veronica

Source: Facebook

The Police issued a statement on Monday, September 28, 2026, outlining findings from its ongoing investigation into the 33-year-old's death.

According to the statement, Nana Yaw Kyere left his home at Kokomlemle on September 19, 2026, travelling in his Honda Civic before being allegedly drawn to a residence at Teshie Agbleza by a suspect identified as Sarah Osei Adams.

What police say happened to Kyere

Once at the residence, investigators say Kyere got into a confrontation with a man named Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, who allegedly struck him with a metallic object, causing serious injuries.

Kyere was subsequently left unattended in a separate room, where he died.

The Police further alleged that Tefe and others transported Kyere's body in a Kia Morning to a location near the motorway, where it was dumped and set ablaze.

The partially burnt remains were found at Community 18 on September 21, and were later identified at the Police Hospital morgue by Kyere's mother and uncle.

Investigators also alleged that Kyere's iPhone 12 was recovered after Tefe reportedly sold it for GH¢100.

Three suspects are currently in custody, with investigators working to determine whether additional individuals were involved.

The X post of the police report is below.

Sister Sandy's reaction to the police statement

Responding to the Police account via Facebook on Monday, September 28, Sister Sandy wrote:

"Ei 😳.. Nipa yɛ bad paa o. Herh", expressing disbelief at the details that had emerged.

Her brief post quickly attracted attention online as the statement shed new light on a case that has been widely discussed across Ghanaian social media platforms.

The Facebook post of Sister Sandy is below.

Netizens react to Nana Yaw Kyere's death

Several users also weighed in on the developments:

Nanayaw Alonso said:

"Herrrrr😭"

Kojo Manuel wrote:

"Offlate we will protect ourselves anywhere we go; this nonsense must stop."

Akosua Kakra commented:

"Whattttt 🥺🥺?"

Ruthy Amponsah said: "Eish"

Regina Asenso added:

"Oh...nti adɛn na nnipa binom nni atinka saa."

Kyere's sister speaks over his death rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Yaw Kyere’s sister Maame Sika Edam’s response to claims circulating online. She said he left home to deliver a phone to a customer, not to meet a woman.

Edam warned that people spreading what she called false stories would face spiritual consequences. But questions about what happened after Kyere left home remain unanswered.

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Source: YEN.com.gh