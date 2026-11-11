The family of late businessman and media mogul Stephen Kwabena Boateng, known as Kessben, released his funeral programme

The four-day funeral activities will run from Thursday, November 26, to Sunday, November 29, 2026, in Kumasi

The main funeral rites will take place at Heroes Park, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, while the interment will remain strictly private

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The family of the late Ghanaian businessman and media mogul Stephen Kwabena Boateng, widely known as Kessben or Kwabena Kesse, has released the programme of activities for his final funeral rites, to be held across four days in Kumasi.

Kessben's family announces the funeral arrangements for the late businessman Stephen Boateng. Image credit: Kessben TV

Source: Facebook

The funeral will run from Thursday, November 26, to Sunday, November 29, 2026, with several events spread across notable venues in the Ashanti regional capital.

Kessben's funeral schedule in Kumasi

Activities will kick off on Thursday, November 26, at the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral in Bantama, Kumasi, where the laying in state will begin at 6:00 am.

A pre-burial and burial service will follow at the same venue on the same morning.

The main funeral rites are scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Heroes Park inside the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, running from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

A thanksgiving service will then be held on Sunday, November 29, at the Ebenezer Cathedral in Bantama, beginning at 9:30 am, with the final funeral rites returning to Heroes Park, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, again from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The family confirmed that the interment will be strictly private, though members of the public, friends and sympathisers have been warmly invited to attend the other events.

Remembering Stephen Kwabena Boateng

Stephen Boateng was a prominent figure in Ghana's business and media circles, best known as the founder of the Kessben Group of Companies.

His business interests spanned multiple sectors, with Kessben FM and Kessben Television standing as two of his most visible contributions to Ghana's media landscape.

His passing drew an outpouring of tributes from personalities across the media, business and political communities, all acknowledging his impact on the country.

The release of his funeral arrangements now gives those who wish to honour his memory a clear opportunity to attend and pay their respects.

The Facebook post about Kessben's funeral arrangements is below.

Kessben's wife surfaces in emotional video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kessben’s death and the resurfaced video of the late businessman singing a hymn with his wife, Eunice Appiah Boateng.

Recorded years ago, the footage has taken on new meaning following his death, offering mourners a personal glimpse of the couple’s life together.

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Source: YEN.com.gh