Australia's 2026 shortage register flagged 279 job types, with nine in ten roles falling under trades and professional categories

Brussels employment service Actiris named 68 shortage posts across 10 sectors, with care and health topping the list with 17 entries

Luxembourg confirmed 20 severely understaffed job groups, removing a key bureaucratic requirement for employers seeking foreign workers

Australia, Belgium and Luxembourg have independently released official registers identifying occupations where domestic labour supply cannot meet demand, with healthcare, construction, education and technology emerging as common pressure points across all three economies.

Australia's 2026 shortage register flagged 279 job types, with nine in ten roles falling under trades and professional categories. Credit: Dursun Aydemir

Source: Getty Images

Each publication arrived through separate processes, yet the conclusions pointed in the same direction: hospitals, building sites, classrooms and technology firms are struggling to fill positions with locally available workers.

Australia's labour market intelligence team completed its annual review of more than 1,000 occupations and identified 279 as experiencing shortages, representing 27% of all roles assessed.

The figure continues a gradual decline from a peak of 36% in 2023, falling further from 29% the previous year.

Technicians and trades workers alongside professionals accounted for nine in ten of the flagged roles, concentrated in building and construction, engineering, electrotechnology, telecommunications, healthcare and early childhood education.

Authorities identified three root causes: an insufficient training pipeline producing too few qualified graduates, a suitability gap where candidates lacked hands-on experience, and a retention problem driven by pay, conditions and career progression elsewhere. In 2026, training and suitability shortfalls ranked as the two leading causes, with retention placing third.

Brussels and Luxembourg Flag Specific Roles

Actiris, the employment service for the Brussels Capital Region, published a shortage list covering 68 positions across 10 sectors.

Care and health led with 17 entries, including doctors, nurses, social workers, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, and medical laboratory technologists.

Construction and technical industrial roles followed with 14 entries each, covering site managers, crane operators, electricians, roofers, heating technicians and masons.

Education, IT, finance, hospitality, security and transport rounded out the list, with teachers, accountants, ICT analysts, head chefs, security guards and bus drivers all named.

The Brussels register applies solely to the Brussels Capital Region; Flanders and Wallonia operate independent systems.

Luxembourg took a narrower but more urgent approach, designating 20 occupational groups as severely understaffed in a notice published in the country's official gazette, Memorial B, No. 1490, on 27 March 2026.

A group qualified for the severe classification only if it averaged at least seven vacancies per month alongside very limited applicant pools.

The practical consequence is significant: employers recruiting for these 20 roles no longer need to demonstrate that no suitable local candidate exists before advertising internationally, removing a substantial administrative burden and potentially shortening work authorisation timelines.

Finance roles featured prominently, including credit and risk analysis, financial analysis, and accounting and audit. Industry and construction covered roofing, industrial engineering and vehicle bodywork repair.

Health, care, education and law included general nurses, nursing assistants, social workers, early childhood educators, special needs educators and lawyers, while technology encompassed systems administration, cybersecurity and software development.

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Source: YEN.com.gh