The Ghana High Commission in London announced temporary passport service delays caused by technical challenges with its server systems

Applicants who attended biometric appointments before November 2, 2026, are among those most affected by the disruption

The Commission's technical team is working to restore normal operations and has appealed to applicants for patience

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The Ghana High Commission in London has announced temporary delays in passport service delivery following technical difficulties with its server infrastructure.

The Ghana High Commission in London has announced temporary delays in passport services due to technical issues with its server infrastructure. Credit: IraEfremova

Source: Getty Images

The Commission disclosed the development in an official statement dated Thursday, November 19, 2026, noting that the disruption had affected the processing and delivery of passports for a category of applicants.

Those who attended biometric appointments prior to November 2, 2026 are expected to bear the brunt of the delays.

The Commission confirmed that the server challenges had interfered directly with its passport operations, creating a backlog that has yet to be cleared.

No timeline was given for when normal service delivery would resume, though the Commission stated that its technical team was actively working to identify and resolve the underlying problem.

Commission Urges Patience From the Public

In its statement, the Ghana High Commission in London called on affected applicants and the broader public to exercise patience while efforts to restore full operations continue.

It acknowledged the disruption's impact, noting: "Any inconvenience thus caused, is deeply Regretted."

The announcement serves as an advisory for Ghanaians in the United Kingdom who may be awaiting their travel documents or planning to visit the Commission for passport-related services in the near term.

Ghana passport fees reduced to GH¢350

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the government reduced the cost of an ordinary 32-page passport from GH¢500 to GH¢350, representing a more than 25% decrease.

In March, Foreign Affairs Minister Okudzeto Ablakwa said this reduction was part of efforts to ensure that the cost of passports remains reasonable.

Ghana passport application fees were previously increased by over 500% in some cases after a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2024 under the Akufo-Addo administration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh