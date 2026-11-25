The government released photographs of the Women's Development Bank's head office in Accra, located opposite the former Ministry of Finance building

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem confirmed that recruitment of management and staff has begun

Speaking during the 2027 Budget debate in Parliament, Ampem said the bank is on course to begin full operations by the end of Q1 2027

The Ghanaian government has released photographs of the head office of the Women's Development Bank, situated in Accra opposite the former Ministry of Finance building, as the institution moves closer to becoming operational.

The government released photographs of the Women's Development Bank's head office in Accra. Credit: Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Source: Facebook

The images were published on the official social media accounts of the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, marking one of the clearest public updates yet on the bank's physical readiness.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem disclosed that recruitment of both management and staff is currently under way, and that the handover of the head office building is expected to be completed before the end of December.

He made the announcement while contributing to parliamentary debate on the 2027 Budget.

Ampem said the government's target is for the bank to commence full operations before the close of the first quarter of 2027, framing the institution as a key priority for the administration heading into the new year.

A Milestone for Women's Financial Inclusion in Ghana

The Women's Development Bank has been positioned as a dedicated financial vehicle to expand access to credit and economic opportunities for women across Ghana.

The release of photographs of its Accra headquarters signals that preparations have moved beyond policy discussion into concrete ground-level activity.

No date has been confirmed for the formal handover of the building, though the December timeline set by the Deputy Finance Minister suggests the institution could be physically ready to operate well before the first quarter deadline for the launch of services.

How to apply for Newmont Ghana jobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Newmont Ghana has an official recruitment website where interested Ghanaians can search for employment opportunities in the mining industry and other professional fields.

Jobseekers can explore positions in engineering, administration, maintenance, environmental management and mining operations, depending on available vacancies.

The mining company has cautioned prospective applicants against paying recruitment fees and encouraged them to use its official careers platform.

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Source: YEN.com.gh