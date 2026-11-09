Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has spoken about his claim that he washed 5,000 plates a day in the UK

In her interview with Sallyman, she said she could neither confirm nor deny the claim, adding that she only knew he worked at Tesco then

RNAQ first made the claim in a 2025 interview and later insisted on The Delay Show that he was even conservative about the 5,000 figure

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Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has spoken about his claim that he washed 5,000 plates a day while working in the UK.

Joana Quaye speaks on her ex-husband RNAQ’s claim of washing 5,000 plates a day. Photo source: RNAQ.

Source: Facebook

RNAQ first made the claim in a 2025 interview with Bola Ray, saying he worked as a kitchen porter at a big hotel.

He revisited it on The Delay Show in April 2026, insisting that he had not exaggerated. The claim sparked debate online, with many questioning whether it was possible.

Joana’s comments came in her interview with Sallyman, which premiered on November 7, 2026. The former couple are currently in a legal dispute over their divorce settlement, which is before the Court of Appeal.

Joana Quaye on RNAQ’s 5,000 plates claim

During the interview, which was conducted in Twi, the host asked Joana whether she knew anything about the 5,000 plates a day claim. In response, she said she could neither confirm nor deny it.

According to her, all she knew was that RNAQ worked at Tesco at the time. Joana also spoke about his work in his early days and the controversies surrounding a laptop he used.

Her comments have since sparked fresh conversation about RNAQ’s journey to wealth.

The TikTok video, in which Joana Quaye speaks on RNAQ’s 5,000 plates claim, is below.

Ghanaians react to Joana Quaye’s comments

Many social media users sympathised with Joana, while others questioned why she granted the interview. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

kessNaana said:

“Joana knew this would happen one day, so she has all records and receipts.”

ohenmaaqueenstar said:

“The fact that Joana doesn’t have anything now upon all the sacrifices, ahhhh! We are all learning though.”

aaclementmusic said:

“If I were a judge, everything that man has, I would divide it into two and give both.”

thecraftmenfurniture said:

“So what should we do with this information? I want a candid reason why she is granting this interview to tell us all these.”

Joana Quaye breaks down in Sallyman trailer

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh shared a trailer of the Sallyman interview, in which Joana broke down in tears while recounting her marriage.

She said there was a point she wanted to leave but felt trapped because she had not completed school and was not working. Many social media users sympathised with her after the clip surfaced.

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Source: YEN.com.gh