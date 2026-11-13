A Bank of Ghana board member defended the portrait of flag designer Theodosia Okoh on the new GH¢50 Heritage Series note amid public scrutiny

A nephew of Theodosia Okoh claimed the portrait resembled his mother rather than the celebrated flag designer

The Bank of Ghana said it used three authentic photographs of Okoh to develop the engraved image for the banknote

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A member of the Bank of Ghana's board, Beatrice Annan, has spoken out in defence of the portrait appearing on the newly unveiled GH¢50 Heritage Series banknote, following public questions about whether it accurately depicts Theodosia Salome Okoh, the designer of Ghana's national flag.

There is controversy over the portrait of flag designer Theodosia Okoh on the new GH¢50 Heritage Series note. Credit: Bank of Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 12, Annan clarified that the image was not meant to function as a photographic reproduction but as an engraved artistic representation built to satisfy the technical requirements of banknote production.

The clarification came after Professor Eddie Obeng, a nephew of Okoh, raised concerns on LinkedIn, suggesting the portrait bore a stronger resemblance to his mother, Dr Letitia Obeng, than to the late flag designer.

Obeng said he was surprised upon examining the note and speculated that a photograph of his mother may have been used in its production. His comments contributed to a wider public conversation about the image chosen to honour Okoh on the redesigned currency.

Annan said the apex bank drew on three authentic photographs of Okoh during the design process, two from her younger years and one from a later period in her life.

These were used to construct a composite image depicting her as a mature woman while retaining recognisable family characteristics.

She explained that portraits intended for banknotes must meet exacting standards, including sharpness, adequate lighting and fine detail, to allow for engraved printing, raised texture and the integration of anti-counterfeiting security elements.

The hairstyle in the portrait was also modified to reflect the family's preferred style and to produce a distinct outline suitable for clear reproduction.

"The aim throughout was to produce a bold, clear and dignified image worthy of her place in our history," Annan said.

She added that the Bank of Ghana was in direct contact with members of the Okoh family to walk them through the production process and address their concerns ahead of the notes entering circulation.

The controversy follows the launch of the Ghana Cedi Heritage Series by President John Dramani Mahama on November 12, 2026.

The redesigned notes are dedicated to prominent Ghanaian figures, historic landmarks and cultural heritage, with the GH¢50 denomination honouring Okoh, whose flag design was adopted at Ghana's independence in 1957.

Appeal to Mahama over Big Six absence

YEN.com.gh reported on film producer Jackson K Bentum’s appeal to Mahama to restore all six members of the Big Six to Ghana’s new cedi notes.

Bentum argued that currency reflects the nation’s shared history, warning that political differences should not erase the contributions of independence figures. His appeal follows public debate over which historical figures were chosen for the Bank of Ghana’s Heritage Series.

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Source: YEN.com.gh