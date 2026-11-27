Ministry Of Interior Declares December 4 A Statutory Holiday
- The Ministry of the Interior has declared Friday, December 4, 2026, a public holiday in Ghana
- According to the ministry, the day is in commemoration of the annual Farmers Day observed every first Friday in December
- The 2026 Farmers' Day will be hosted in the Bono Region under the theme, "Our Farmers, Our Food, and Our Future"
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The Interior Ministry has declared December 4, 2026, a statutory holiday.
December 4 will mark Farmers’ Day, which is celebrated on the first Friday in December.
Ghana has approximately 13 statutory public holidays. However, the government sometimes declares additional holidays for special occasions or events.
The 2026 Farmers' Day will be hosted in the Bono Region under the theme, "Our Farmers, Our Food, and Our Future."
The national awards ceremony will take place in Sunyani on Friday, December 4, 2026.
Programme of activities for the 2026 Farmers' Day
The week of activities will kick off with a five-day National Agricultural Fair running from November 30 to December 4, 2026.
Organised in partnership with Agrihouse Foundation, the fair will bring together farmers, agribusinesses, researchers, development partners, financial institutions and input suppliers to display innovations, technologies, products and investment opportunities within the agricultural sector.
The Ministry will also host a National Farmers' Forum during the week-long celebrations, creating a platform for dialogue among farmers, policymakers, the private sector and development partners on challenges facing the agricultural sector and farmers' welfare.
32 award categories to honour agricultural excellence
The week's activities will culminate in the Grand Durbar and National Farmers' Awards Ceremony on December 4, where outstanding contributors across the agricultural value chain will be recognised.
The Minister confirmed that 32 substantive national award categories have been approved for the occasion.
These will cover areas including crop production, livestock, fisheries, cocoa, agricultural extension and research, women and youth in agriculture, persons with disabilities and farmer cooperatives.
Mahama's promise to Ghanaian farmers
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President John Dramani Mahama pledged to reduce interest rates on agricultural loans to single digits, aiming to ease the financial burden on farmers.
He described the current high-interest rates as a major obstacle that forces farmers to work for the banks instead of themselves.
During the 41st National Farmers' Day Celebration, President Mahama emphasised the importance of accessible credit for : agriculture.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.