New compulsory document for travellers to Ghana: How to complete it

The Ghana Health Service has introduced a compulsory online Health Declaration Form for everyone travelling to Ghana from 12 November 2026

Both Ghanaian citizens and foreign visitors must complete the declaration before departure and present a QR code to Port Health officials on arrival

Travellers must provide their flight details, recent travel history and health information through the Ghana Health Service's official online portal

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has introduced a new compulsory travel requirement for all passengers entering Ghana, including Ghanaian citizens returning from abroad and foreign visitors.

Ghana's new travel rules: Documents passengers must complete before arrival. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The directive, which took effect on Thursday, 12 November 2026, requires travellers to complete an online Health Declaration Form before departing for Ghana.

The measure forms part of the government's efforts to strengthen public health surveillance, identify potential health risks and protect residents and visitors.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on 7 November 2026 and signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea.

How to complete Ghana's new Health Declaration Form

Travellers can complete the declaration online using the official Ghana Health Service portal at https://ehds.ghs.gov.gh/declaration.

The process involves providing personal and travel information, including flight details and countries visited within the previous 21 days.

Passengers must also answer questions about their current health condition, including symptoms and possible exposure to infectious diseases.

Once the declaration has been completed and submitted, the system generates a QR code.

Travellers must present this QR code to Port Health officials upon arrival in Ghana.

Parents or guardians are responsible for completing the declaration on behalf of children under 12 years old.

Passengers are advised to submit the form before leaving their countries of departure to avoid possible difficulties during their journey.

Why Ghana has introduced the requirement

According to the Ghana Health Service, the directive is intended to improve the country's ability to monitor and respond to potential public health threats.

It comes amid heightened health surveillance following reports of Ebola outbreaks in parts of Africa.

Under the arrangement, passengers arriving in Ghana may undergo temperature checks and health screening.

Travellers reporting symptoms, possible exposure to infectious diseases or recent travel to affected areas may be referred for further assessment.

Health officials may also contact some travellers within 21 days of their arrival as part of monitoring efforts.

The Ghana Health Service has encouraged airlines, travel agencies and other relevant stakeholders to inform passengers about the requirement before their journeys.

Travellers are therefore encouraged to complete the declaration early and ensure that the information submitted is accurate.

Canada to transition 100,000 workers permanently

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Canada's immigration minister announced a major plan to move up to 100,000 foreign workers and their families to permanent residence in 2027.

The minister revealed how provinces and territories could use additional allocations to support the transition of temporary workers.

The announcement drew attention from Ghanaians in Canada who could be among those affected by the new pathway.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh