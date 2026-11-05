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ECG Announces 7-Hour Power Outage in Parts of Eastern and Western Regions on November 6
Ghana

ECG Announces 7-Hour Power Outage in Parts of Eastern and Western Regions on November 6

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a power outage from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Friday, November 6, 2026
  • ECG confirmed the outages are linked to planned maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery
  • Several communities across the Eastern and Western regions will be affected by the disruption

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works that will cause temporary power outages across communities in the Eastern and Western regions on Friday, 6 November 2026.

The company issued formal notices on Wednesday, 4 November, confirming that the works are intended to improve service delivery across the affected areas.

The Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG, dumsor, power outage, power cut, electricity supply, scheduled power interruption, emergency maintenance exercise, Eastern Region, Western Region.
ECG announces 7-hour power outage in parts of Eastern and Western Regions on November 6, 2026. Photo credit: ECG.
Source: UGC

Both regions will experience outages running from 9:00am to 4:00pm, a total of seven hours.

Eastern and Western Regions areas facing the outage

Residents in OBOSS, Ada, Magazine, Wawase, Aboabo, and Kabuete in the Eastern Region should expect no power supply during the scheduled window.

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In the Western Region, the outage will cover a broader stretch of communities, including Kramokurom, Enchi Township, Ateobo, Ayaukamom, Akontombra Nkwanta, Old and New Yakase, Adjakaa, Achimfo, Abokyia, and surrounding areas.

ECG has extended an apology to residents and businesses that will be inconvenienced by the exercise, urging those in the affected communities to make adequate preparations ahead of the outage.

Households relying on electrically powered equipment, as well as small businesses dependent on a steady power supply, are particularly encouraged to plan around the seven-hour disruption.

The announcement comes as part of ECG's broader maintenance programme, with the company periodically carrying out such works across the country to maintain and upgrade its distribution infrastructure.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

Dumsor to hit Accra East and West

Meanwhile, in another update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced planned and emergency maintenance works affecting parts of Accra East and Accra West.

Read also

Dumsor alert: ECG announces 8-hour power outage in parts of Accra East and West from November 4 to 6

ECG scheduled all power outages to run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on each of the three affected days.

Several communities across both regions faced disruptions, including East Legon, Dodowa, Fadama, and surrounding areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Electricity Company Of Ghana - ECGWestern Region of GhanaEastern Region Ghana
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