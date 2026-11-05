The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a power outage from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Friday, November 6, 2026

ECG confirmed the outages are linked to planned maintenance works aimed at improving service delivery

Several communities across the Eastern and Western regions will be affected by the disruption

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works that will cause temporary power outages across communities in the Eastern and Western regions on Friday, 6 November 2026.

The company issued formal notices on Wednesday, 4 November, confirming that the works are intended to improve service delivery across the affected areas.

ECG announces 7-hour power outage in parts of Eastern and Western Regions on November 6, 2026. Photo credit: ECG.

Source: UGC

Both regions will experience outages running from 9:00am to 4:00pm, a total of seven hours.

Eastern and Western Regions areas facing the outage

Residents in OBOSS, Ada, Magazine, Wawase, Aboabo, and Kabuete in the Eastern Region should expect no power supply during the scheduled window.

In the Western Region, the outage will cover a broader stretch of communities, including Kramokurom, Enchi Township, Ateobo, Ayaukamom, Akontombra Nkwanta, Old and New Yakase, Adjakaa, Achimfo, Abokyia, and surrounding areas.

ECG has extended an apology to residents and businesses that will be inconvenienced by the exercise, urging those in the affected communities to make adequate preparations ahead of the outage.

Households relying on electrically powered equipment, as well as small businesses dependent on a steady power supply, are particularly encouraged to plan around the seven-hour disruption.

The announcement comes as part of ECG's broader maintenance programme, with the company periodically carrying out such works across the country to maintain and upgrade its distribution infrastructure.

Read ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

Dumsor to hit Accra East and West

Meanwhile, in another update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced planned and emergency maintenance works affecting parts of Accra East and Accra West.

ECG scheduled all power outages to run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on each of the three affected days.

Several communities across both regions faced disruptions, including East Legon, Dodowa, Fadama, and surrounding areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh