Africa World Airlines and PassionAir operate direct passenger flights between Accra and Takoradi, providing alternatives to road transport

Flight prices between the two cities vary depending on the airline, travel date, available seats and booking platform

Passengers can complete the journey in approximately 40 to 50 minutes, with different ticket options available for travellers

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Travellers planning to fly from Accra to Takoradi in the Western Region have two domestic airlines to choose from, with ticket prices varying according to their travel arrangements.

Accra-Takoradi flights in 2026: Cheapest and most expensive airlines ranked. Image credit: Passion Air, Adomonline

Source: UGC

Africa World Airlines (AWA) and PassionAir both operate direct flights between Kotoka International Airport in Accra and Takoradi Airport.

The journey takes approximately 40 to 50 minutes, making air travel an alternative for passengers hoping to avoid several hours on the road.

A comparison of one-way fares advertised for Saturday, 14 November 2026, on Trip.com showed differences in ticket prices between the two airlines.

The following are the sample fares, ranked from highest to lowest.

1. PassionAir flight prices

PassionAir operates scheduled domestic flights between Accra and Takoradi, offering passengers another option for travelling to the Western Region.

For 14 November 2026, a one-way ticket departing Accra at 6:20 am was listed at approximately GH₵1,827 ($156) on Trip.com.

The journey was scheduled to take approximately 50 minutes.

However, prices can differ considerably between booking platforms. A separate listing on BookingInGh showed a PassionAir afternoon departure for the same date priced at GH₵1,434.26, including the platform's stated charges and discount.

This means passengers may find lower prices by comparing available flights and booking options before making payment.

2. Africa World Airlines flight prices

Africa World Airlines is another carrier serving the Accra–Takoradi route, offering scheduled flights throughout the week.

A one-way flight scheduled for 4 pm on 14 November 2026 was advertised on Trip.com at approximately GH₵1,405 ($120).

The flight was expected to take about 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, Africa World Airlines' official website advertises Takoradi flights starting from GH₵1,062, although the actual fare available depends on the passenger's selected travel date and booking conditions.

Travellers can compare flights through the airlines' official booking platforms before purchasing tickets.

Passengers should also check baggage allowances, identification requirements and departure times before travelling.

The Ghana cedi equivalents quoted in this comparison are approximate conversions using the Bank of Ghana's GH₵11.71 per US dollar reference rate for 12 November 2026. Actual payments may differ.

Disclaimer: Flight prices are subject to change without notice. The figures are indicative listings, not guaranteed fares.

Accra to Kumasi flight prices in 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Africa World Airlines and PassionAir are the two main airlines operating direct passenger flights between Accra and Kumasi in Ghana.

Flight ticket prices vary depending on the airline, departure date, booking period and the type of ticket selected by passengers.

Travellers flying from Accra to Kumasi or vice versa can compare available fares, with the journey generally taking about 40 minutes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh