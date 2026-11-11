Cheap Flights to Ghana in 2026: Airlines Offering Affordable Tickets and Their Routes
- Several international and African airlines offer competitively priced flights to Ghana, giving travellers alternatives to expensive direct services
- TAP Air Portugal, Royal Air Maroc, RwandAir and Brussels Airlines are among the carriers travellers can compare for flights to Accra
- Ticket prices vary according to departure city, travel dates, baggage allowances and whether passengers choose direct or connecting flights
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Travelling to Ghana does not always have to involve purchasing an expensive airline ticket, as several carriers provide comparatively affordable options for international passengers.
With the Christmas season approaching, Ghanaians living abroad and other visitors planning trips to the country can consider different airlines before making reservations.
A review of advertised fares in November 2026 shows that connecting flights through European and African cities can sometimes cost less than direct services to Accra.
However, the cheapest airline depends largely on where passengers are travelling from and their preferred departure dates.
Airlines offering affordable flights to Ghana
Several airlines operate flights to Ghana's Kotoka International Airport, including services connecting passengers through major international aviation hubs.
The table below highlights airlines worth comparing, their common routes and selected advertised fares.
Airline
Route to Ghana
Sample return fare
TAP Air Portugal
London via Lisbon
£625
Royal Air Maroc
London via Casablanca
£621
Brussels Airlines
Brussels direct
From €621
Africa World Airlines
Lagos direct
From $392
Air Peace
Lagos direct
From $393
RwandAir
London via Kigali
Varies
Turkish Airlines
London via Istanbul
Varies
ASKY Airlines
Regional connections via Lomé
Varies
The sample prices come from different travel dates and departure cities, meaning they should not be treated as a direct ranking of the cheapest airlines.
For instance, TAP Air Portugal advertised a London–Accra return itinerary for November 14 to 25 at approximately £625.
Meanwhile, Africa World Airlines appeared in flight comparisons with a Lagos–Accra return fare of $392 for December 3 to 6.
How travellers can secure cheaper tickets
Travellers seeking affordable tickets should compare prices across platforms such as Google Flights, Skyscanner, Momondo and individual airline websites.
Booking several weeks before departure, travelling on flexible dates and considering connecting flights may produce savings.
However, passengers should examine baggage allowances, airport transfers and layover durations before paying.
A cheaper ticket involving lengthy connections may become less attractive when additional expenses are considered.
Importantly, airline fares change frequently according to demand and seat availability.
Disclaimer: The advertised fares are examples identified during research on November 11, 2026, and are not guaranteed Christmas prices. Travellers should confirm current prices, flight schedules and booking conditions directly with airlines before making payments.
Accra to Kumasi flight prices in 2026
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Africa World Airlines and PassionAir are the two main airlines operating direct passenger flights between Accra and Kumasi in Ghana.
Flight ticket prices vary depending on the airline, departure date, booking period and the type of ticket selected by passengers.
Travellers flying from Accra to Kumasi or vice versa can compare available fares, with the journey generally taking about 40 minutes.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.