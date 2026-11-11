Several international and African airlines offer competitively priced flights to Ghana, giving travellers alternatives to expensive direct services

TAP Air Portugal, Royal Air Maroc, RwandAir and Brussels Airlines are among the carriers travellers can compare for flights to Accra

Ticket prices vary according to departure city, travel dates, baggage allowances and whether passengers choose direct or connecting flights

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Travelling to Ghana does not always have to involve purchasing an expensive airline ticket, as several carriers provide comparatively affordable options for international passengers.

Flying to Ghana for Christmas? 8 airlines to consider for affordable tickets. Image credit: Airport Technology

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With the Christmas season approaching, Ghanaians living abroad and other visitors planning trips to the country can consider different airlines before making reservations.

A review of advertised fares in November 2026 shows that connecting flights through European and African cities can sometimes cost less than direct services to Accra.

However, the cheapest airline depends largely on where passengers are travelling from and their preferred departure dates.

Airlines offering affordable flights to Ghana

Several airlines operate flights to Ghana's Kotoka International Airport, including services connecting passengers through major international aviation hubs.

The table below highlights airlines worth comparing, their common routes and selected advertised fares.

Airline Route to Ghana Sample return fare TAP Air Portugal London via Lisbon £625 Royal Air Maroc London via Casablanca £621 Brussels Airlines Brussels direct From €621 Africa World Airlines Lagos direct From $392 Air Peace Lagos direct From $393 RwandAir London via Kigali Varies Turkish Airlines London via Istanbul Varies ASKY Airlines Regional connections via Lomé Varies

The sample prices come from different travel dates and departure cities, meaning they should not be treated as a direct ranking of the cheapest airlines.

For instance, TAP Air Portugal advertised a London–Accra return itinerary for November 14 to 25 at approximately £625.

Meanwhile, Africa World Airlines appeared in flight comparisons with a Lagos–Accra return fare of $392 for December 3 to 6.

How travellers can secure cheaper tickets

Travellers seeking affordable tickets should compare prices across platforms such as Google Flights, Skyscanner, Momondo and individual airline websites.

Booking several weeks before departure, travelling on flexible dates and considering connecting flights may produce savings.

However, passengers should examine baggage allowances, airport transfers and layover durations before paying.

A cheaper ticket involving lengthy connections may become less attractive when additional expenses are considered.

Importantly, airline fares change frequently according to demand and seat availability.

Disclaimer: The advertised fares are examples identified during research on November 11, 2026, and are not guaranteed Christmas prices. Travellers should confirm current prices, flight schedules and booking conditions directly with airlines before making payments.

Accra to Kumasi flight prices in 2026

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Africa World Airlines and PassionAir are the two main airlines operating direct passenger flights between Accra and Kumasi in Ghana.

Flight ticket prices vary depending on the airline, departure date, booking period and the type of ticket selected by passengers.

Travellers flying from Accra to Kumasi or vice versa can compare available fares, with the journey generally taking about 40 minutes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh