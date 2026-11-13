The Ghana Armed Forces has responded to a viral social media post about a young woman injured during its 2025 recruitment screening exercise in Kumasi

In a press release, the military outlined the medical, financial and other support it said it had provided to the young victim and her family

The statement comes a day after the victim’s sister-in-law shared an emotional update on Facebook, describing the family’s painful journey over the past full year

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Following a viral post about Kumasi recruitment stampede victim Sandra Baafi, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has detailed the support it says it has provided.

The Ghana Armed Forces’ press release clarifying its support to Kumasi recruitment stampede victim Sandra Baafi. Photo source: Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sandra was injured during a GAF recruitment screening exercise at the Kumasi Sports Stadium on November 12, 2025.

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, her sister-in-law, Nancy Agyenim Boateng, shared an emotional update on her condition on Facebook.

In the post, she said the family was battling financial, emotional and psychological stress. A day later, GAF issued a press release titled “Ghana Armed Forces Clarifies Support to Kumasi Stampede Victim.”

The release was signed by Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director General of Public Relations.

GAF details support to Sandra Baafi

According to GAF, Sandra was admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital from November 12, 2025, to February 26, 2026.

She was later air-evacuated to the 37 Military Hospital at the family’s request for further treatment at the military’s expense.

GAF said medical expenses amounting to GH¢100,000 were fully borne by the Armed Forces. After her discharge, the military said it assured the family that the 4 Medical Reception Station in Kumasi would continue her care until full recovery.

GAF said it remained committed to Sandra’s full recovery and would continue to work closely with the family.

The Facebook post from the Ghana Armed Forces, in which it shares the press release, is below.

Sandra Baafi’s sister recruited into army

As part of its broader welfare support, GAF said it offered a recruitment opportunity to a nominated family member.

Sandra’s sister, Mercy Bioh, is currently undergoing training at the Army Recruit Training School in Shai Hills, according to the release. The opportunity was offered in addition to the medical support provided.

GAF presents GH¢30,000 to Sandra’s mother

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, a brief ceremony was held at the GAF General Headquarters in Accra.

During the ceremony, Sandra’s mother received GH¢30,000 in financial assistance and an air bed to support her daughter’s care.

A wheelchair was also offered, but the family declined it as they already had one. GAF said it also offered ambulance transport to Kumasi, but the family chose to travel with the National Ambulance Service.

Photos shared by the military showed officers presenting the items to Sandra’s mother.

El-Wak stampede victims to be automatically enlisted

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that injured victims of the El-Wak Stadium stampede in Accra would be automatically enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces once they recovered.

Deputy Defence Minister Brogya

Genfi announced the decision during a visit to the home of an injured survivor in November 2025. He said the directive came from President John Dramani Mahama.

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Source: YEN.com.gh