President Mahama has directed that all injured victims of the El-Wak stampede be automatically enlisted into the military

Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi announced this during a visit to the home of Benedicta, one of the injured survivors

He added that families of the six deceased victims will also be allowed to replace their loved ones in the recruitment process

Brogya Genfi, the Deputy Minister of Defence, said President Mahama has directed that all injured victims of the El-Wak stampede be automatically recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Minister disclosed this when he visited the home of Benedicta, one of the victims who survived the Armed Forces recruitment stampede with injuries.

In a video on social media, Brogya Genfi explained the government’s decision to automatically enlist the surviving injured victims. He added that the victims would have to be assessed and cleared by health professionals before they are enlisted.

“We think that these six young recruits had made it. They were qualified to the stage where we were to inspect their documentation and conduct body selection to assess their fitness level. For the families to lose them under the circumstances that we have, His Excellency the President has directed that we give the opportunity to the families to replace all six deceased persons. Of course, we have to check their fitness level and how they qualify.”

“His Excellency the President has also directed that all injured persons involved in this tragic incident be given automatic qualification to be recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces at any point they recover, and once our health professionals assess their suitability, they will be granted automatic recruitment,” he added.

Aside from the six ladies who died from the El-Wak stampede on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, five individuals were admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 12 others were in critical condition.

The bodies of the six were deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue.

Reactions to government's offer for El-Wak stampede victims

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @1957news on Facebook. Read them below:

VOICE said:

"May God guide you sir."

Samuel Mensah wrote:

"They know what they are doing."

Sagoe Frank said:

"Always trouble in Ghana. So that, they make news. Hmmmmm. Life is how you make it."

Suleyman Mohammed wrote:

"No need to."

Samuel Mensah said:

"It's sarcrifies to them."

Suro_nyame1 wrote:

"This amounts to nothing, payment for recruitment into all our security services must be stop. No visionary leadership of a nation will take money from her own citizens before the citizens can be allowed to serve their own nation. Negligence caused this so let’s fix it rather."

@GaruSarkCess said:

"Proud of this decision."

Tributes pour in for Priscilla Nyamalor

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians paid tribute to Priscilla Nyamalor, one of the six who lost their lives in the El-Wak stampede.

Priscilla Akua Nyamalor was 22 years old and had hopes of joining the military when she met her untimely death.

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have expressed their deepest condolences over the tragic incident.

