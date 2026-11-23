Installing solar panels at home in Ghana in 2026 can cost between GH₵18,000 and GH₵180,000 or more, depending on the system's capacity, battery storage and household electricity needs

Smaller solar systems can power essential appliances such as televisions, fans, refrigerators and lights, while larger installations can support air conditioners and other high-energy equipment

Homeowners must consider the cost of solar panels, inverters, batteries, wiring and professional installation before deciding which system is suitable for their property

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Installing solar panels at home has become an alternative for Ghanaians seeking to reduce their electricity bills and maintain a reliable power supply during outages.

Installing solar panels at home in Ghana: Prices, equipment and requirements in 2026. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, the cost of installing a complete solar system varies considerably depending on the size of the property, the number of electrical appliances and the type of equipment required.

Checks of prices published by Ghanaian solar installation companies in 2026 show that smaller residential systems can start from approximately GH₵18,000, while larger installations may exceed GH₵180,000.

According to Solar AC Ghana, installation prices depend on factors such as battery capacity, roof conditions, inverter specifications and household electricity consumption.

Prices of solar installation in Ghana

The table below provides estimated prices for different residential solar power systems in Ghana in 2026.

Solar system capacity Estimated installation cost 1.5 kVA GH₵18,000–25,000 3 kVA GH₵35,000–50,000 5 kVA GH₵55,000–85,000 10 kW hybrid system GH₵118,300–180,000

The estimates for the smaller systems are based on prices published by Solar AC Ghana, while the 10 kW range comes from a 2026 market pricing guide. Actual quotations may differ according to equipment specifications and installation requirements.

For homeowners living in single rooms or smaller apartments, a basic solar system may provide sufficient electricity for lighting, charging phones, operating fans and watching television.

A household with refrigerators, freezers and several other appliances may require a larger installation.

Homes that regularly use air conditioners, electric water heaters and pumping machines may need systems with significantly higher capacities.

For example, Deep Solar Ghana lists a 6 kW package at GH₵76,500 under its advertised discounted pricing. The package includes solar panels, an inverter, lithium battery storage and installation accessories.

However, the ability of any system to power appliances depends on their combined electricity demand and how long they are used.

What homeowners need before installation

Installing solar panels involves more than purchasing the panels themselves.

A complete residential system generally requires solar panels to generate electricity, an inverter to convert the power into a form suitable for household appliances and batteries to store electricity for use at night or during outages.

Additional materials include mounting structures, electrical cables, circuit breakers and other protective equipment.

Homeowners should also consider the condition of their roofs, available installation space and the number of hours they expect the system to operate without electricity from the national grid.

There are three common types of residential solar installations.

A grid-tied system works alongside electricity supplied by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and can reduce daytime electricity consumption. Conventional grid-tied systems generally shut down during power outages.

A hybrid system combines solar panels, battery storage and grid electricity, allowing households to use stored energy when the national supply is interrupted.

An off-grid system operates independently of ECG and requires sufficient solar generation and battery storage to meet the household's electricity requirements.

Before installation, homeowners are encouraged to request quotations from qualified installers and compare equipment specifications, warranty conditions and maintenance arrangements.

They should also confirm whether the quoted amount includes batteries, transportation, mounting materials and labour.

Although the initial investment can be substantial, a properly designed solar installation may help households reduce their dependence on grid electricity and manage their long-term energy expenses.

The amount saved will ultimately depend on electricity consumption, the system's performance, maintenance costs and how much grid electricity it replaces.

Cost of Drilling a Borehole in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Drilling and installing a functional domestic borehole in Ghana could cost between GH¢13,000 and GH¢35,000 in 2026.

Homeowners may spend additional money on water storage tanks, plumbing, testing and maintenance.

The Water Resources Commission requires homeowners to register boreholes and engage licensed drilling contractors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh