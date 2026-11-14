Japan's Immigration Services Agency announced new grounds for revoking permanent resident status, taking effect from April 1, 2027

The new conditions target foreign nationals who deliberately skip tax payments, health insurance premiums and pension contributions

Certain serious criminal offences, including theft, fraud and murder, could also trigger a review of a resident's permanent status

Japan is set to introduce tougher conditions for foreign nationals holding permanent resident status, with the changes scheduled to come into force on April 1, 2027.

The country's Immigration Services Agency (ISA) confirmed that the updates stem from a 2024 amendment to Japan's Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.

Under the revised framework, permanent residency can be revoked on two broad grounds: deliberate non-payment of public financial obligations and conviction for certain serious crimes.

Japan announces tougher permanent residency rules for foreigners starting April 2027. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Japan's new payment obligations for permanent residents

The financial conditions cover unpaid taxes, public health insurance premiums and pension contributions, according to Immigrate with Ammy.

Crucially, the rules distinguish between those who wilfully avoid payments despite having the means and those who fall behind due to circumstances beyond their control.

Foreign residents facing genuine hardship, whether through illness, job loss or natural disasters, will not automatically lose their status on financial grounds alone. Authorities will examine the full picture before making any determination.

Criminal offences that could trigger revocation

On the criminal side, the new framework covers serious offences including theft, fraud, extortion and murder, provided the applicable imprisonment thresholds are met. Certain dangerous-driving offences that result in death or injury are also included.

Even where these conditions are met, immigration authorities retain discretion. In some instances, rather than revoking permanent residency outright, the government may reclassify a person's status, permitting them to remain in Japan under a different category of permit.

Who the changes will affect

Foreigners already holding permanent resident status and those planning to settle in Japan long-term will both fall under the new rules.

The existing eligibility requirements for obtaining permanent residency remain in place.

Applicants must demonstrate good conduct and show they can sustain an independent livelihood through adequate assets, income or skills.

Authorities will also continue assessing whether granting permanent residency serves Japan's national interests, with compliance with immigration and public payment obligations forming part of that evaluation.

Japan's new household income standard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan had introduced new permanent residency rules requiring foreign applicants to meet a minimum household income threshold.

Applicants must show that their combined family earnings match the average income of Japanese households of a similar size.

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Source: YEN.com.gh