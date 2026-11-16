Toyota has informed the NRSA that the Toyota Voxy was primarily designed for paved roads and intra-city transportation rather than long-distance inter-city commercial operations

The NRSA chairman, Dr Godwin Kwesi Ayetor, explained that the committee contacted the Japanese manufacturer directly to establish the vehicle's intended purpose and suitability

The manufacturer's explanation comes amid growing safety concerns over converted Toyota Voxy vehicles being used for long-distance passenger transportation on Ghanaian roads

The manufacturer of the Toyota Voxy has clarified that the vehicle was primarily designed for paved roads and intra-city transportation rather than long-distance inter-city commercial operations.

Toyota Voxy crashes: Manufacturer's response raises questions about long-distance trips. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

This was shared by the chairman of the National Road Safety Authority's (NRSA) Technical Working Committee, Dr Godwin Kwesi Ayetor, who said the committee contacted Toyota to establish the vehicle's intended purpose.

According to Dr Ayetor, the Japanese manufacturer explained that the Toyota Voxy was designed mainly for movement within cities, raising questions about its widespread use for long-distance passenger transportation in Ghana.

What Toyota told the NRSA

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, Dr Ayetor explained that the committee sought information directly from Toyota as part of its investigations into the safety of the vehicle.

He indicated that the manufacturer's response confirmed concerns about the suitability of the Voxy for certain commercial transport operations in Ghana.

The vehicle's low ground clearance and the conditions under which it is operated were among the issues considered by the committee.

The manufacturer's explanation has become particularly relevant because many Toyota Voxy vehicles imported into Ghana are converted from right-hand drive to left-hand drive before being deployed for commercial passenger services.

Why the manufacturer's position matters

The NRSA has repeatedly raised concerns about the growing use of converted Toyota Voxy vehicles for long-distance commercial transportation.

According to the Authority, modifications to the vehicles, combined with speeding and dangerous manoeuvres, can increase safety risks.

Data cited by the NRSA indicates that Toyota Voxy vehicles record approximately 16 crashes per 1,000 vehicles, compared with the national average of six per 1,000.

The manufacturer's position, as communicated by the committee chairman, adds to the ongoing debate about whether converted Toyota Voxy vehicles should continue operating on long-distance commercial routes in Ghana.

Rough cost of Toyota Vitz port clearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that buyers looking to import Toyota Vitz vehicles often have to factor in port clearing costs before making a decision.

The amount can vary depending on model year, engine size, valuation, and other import-related charges, with newer versions generally more expensive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh