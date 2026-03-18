A Ghanaian car dealer walked viewers through how he secured a 2018 Toyota Corolla S from an overseas auction and shipped it to Ghana at a cost far below what similar cars sell for locally

Despite visible rear damage, the dealer explained that the vehicle was still in perfect running condition, stressing that the issue was only cosmetic and could be fixed quickly and affordably by local mechanics

His full cost breakdown triggered massive reactions online, as many Ghanaians began questioning the high prices of locally sold cars and showed growing interest in importing vehicles themselves

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A Ghanaian car dealer has sparked conversations online after a viral TikTok video showed how much buyers can save by importing vehicles instead of purchasing them locally.

Importing a Toyota Corolla S in Ghana could cost GH¢70,000 to GH¢100,000, car dealer explains. Image credit: Getty Images & Freepik

Source: Getty Images

In the video shared by Ghanaian auto expert Kofi3x, the dealer broke down the cost of a 2018 Toyota Corolla S he acquired from an auction abroad for $5,415, covering all initial fees.

Shipping to Ghana costs an additional $1,900, bringing the total to about $7,315 before duties and minor repairs.

The import duty total breakdown cost GH¢45,000.

The car, which had visible rear-end damage, was still in good working condition.

The dealer explained that the issue was limited to bodywork, with no mechanical faults, and could be fixed easily by local mechanics at a relatively low cost.

What made the video stand out was the comparison with Ghana’s car market, where similar vehicles often sell for much higher prices after dealer markups, taxes, and added costs.

Even older models can cost significantly more than the total import value shown in the video.

Watch the TikTok video below:

While the process comes with challenges such as handling shipping, clearing at the port, and managing repairs, many believe the savings make it worthwhile.

Netizens reacted to Kofi3x's import advice

The dealer’s breakdown has fueled growing interest among buyers who are now considering importing cars themselves to cut costs and get newer models.

The video has since gained traction online, with several viewers expressing interest in exploring car imports as a more affordable alternative.

Check some comments below:

Pot Belly Sumarai commented:

"I'm glad such videos are popping up....these car dealers have been milking us for close to 3 yrs now.....now that everyone can import their cars, ship and repair or do nothing.....they are reducing price by 15%..... lol hmmm."

Kesseh Emma commented:

"Minimal damage."

Sugar cane commented:

"120k in all, woowww."

ecartghana commented:

"This be good deal kraa chaale. You saved a lot."

Kwa-bz commented:

"So all in all approximately 150k?"

Dr Charis shares why China is a top source for cheaper Toyota and Honda cars. Image credit: Getty Images, Charis Holdings

Source: TikTok

Dr Charis clarified cheap Chinese cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Charis, a medical doctor and car dealer who recently married Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah, explained why cars sold in China are often cheaper.

She said popular models like Honda CRV, Toyota Rav4, and Toyota Corolla sell frequently and are sometimes wrongly described as fake because of their lower prices.

According to her, local manufacturing, government tax support, and large-scale production are the main reasons cars are more affordable in China.

Source: YEN.com.gh