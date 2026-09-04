The Toyota Voxy remains a popular multipurpose vehicle among Ghanaian families, businesses and transport operators

Foreign-used models are considerably cheaper, with the vehicle’s year, mileage, condition and specifications influencing the price

Brand-new options are rarely stocked in Ghana and may have to be imported directly from Japan at a significantly higher cost

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The Toyota Voxy has become a common sight on Ghanaian roads due to its spacious interior, sliding doors and ability to accommodate seven or eight passengers.

Toyota Voxy price guide: What used and new models cost in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Although many of the available units are foreign-used, buyers who want the latest features can also import an unused or nearly new model from Japan. However, the difference in price between these two options can be substantial.

Foreign-used Toyota Voxy prices

An analysis of advertisements on Jiji Ghana and other vehicle marketplaces indicates that more than 300 Toyota Voxy units are currently listed for sale. Most are foreign-used vehicles produced between 2008 and 2017.

Model year Estimated price in Ghana 2005–2007 GH¢100,000–GH¢125,000 2008–2010 GH¢125,000–GH¢150,000 2011–2013 GH¢145,000–GH¢180,000 2014–2016 GH¢170,000–GH¢220,000 2017–2020 GH¢220,000–GH¢350,000

For example, some foreign-used 2012 models are advertised between GH¢150,000 and GH¢160,000, while a 2016 hybrid version may cost around GH¢195,000. A foreign-used 2018 model can command approximately GH¢240,000 or more.

Prices may rise for vehicles with low mileage, hybrid engines, original interiors, reverse cameras, push-start systems and higher trim packages.

Brand-new Toyota Voxy options

Brand-new Toyota Voxy vehicles are difficult to find at dealerships in Ghana. At the time of the market check, no unit was categorised as brand new among the hundreds advertised on Jiji.

Japanese exporters currently advertise unused or nearly new 2026 models for between $24,000 and $33,000 before Ghanaian import expenses.

Using the Bank of Ghana’s September 2026 interbank rate, that translates to roughly GH¢273,000 to GH¢375,000 before shipping, insurance and customs charges.

After adding these expenses, clearing fees and a dealer’s margin, a buyer could require an estimated GH¢400,000 to GH¢600,000 for a new petrol or hybrid Toyota Voxy in Ghana.

The final amount will depend on the trim, engine type and customs valuation. Buyers importing directly should therefore obtain a duty estimate through the Ghana Revenue Authority before completing the purchase.

Rough cost of Toyota Vitz port clearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that buyers looking to import Toyota Vitz vehicles often have to factor in port clearing costs before making a decision.

The amount can vary depending on model year, engine size, valuation, and other import-related charges, with newer versions generally more expensive.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh