Ghana’s presidential jet has returned after months of repairs in France, where it underwent mandatory technical inspections

The detailed checks showed severe defects in the fuel tank and a turbofan, requiring extended repairs

All issues have now been resolved, the jet has been cleared by Dassault Falcon Service, and has been handed over to the Ghana Air Force

Bright Simons, the Vice President of IMANI Africa, has disclosed that Ghana's presidential jet has officially returned to the country after eight months of repairs in France.

He explained some of the repairs that were undertaken and the reasons the presidential jet remained in France for what seemed to be a long period.

Ghana's Presidential jet returns after 8 months of major repairs in France. Photo credit: @BBSimons

In a post on X, Bright Simons said the presidential jet was delivered to the Ghana Air Force on Monday, November 10, 2025.

"Ghana’s presidential jet has been delivered safely back into the custody of the Ghana Air Force since Monday, the 10th of November — exactly eight months after it was sent to the Dassault Falcon Service (DFS) MRO base at Paris Le Bourget (PLB)."

He indicated that while in France, the presidential jet underwent a compulsory maintenance process.

"Whilst at PLB, it underwent a mandatory 24-month and 1,600-hour technical inspection."

Bright Simons disclosed that the detailed inspection led the team to uncover serious defects that required the aircraft to be kept for a longer period so they could be repaired.

"During this extensive inspection, severe defects affecting the fuel tank and a turbofan were discovered, triggering prolonged repairs that could only be done with manufacturer assistance at that specific Dassault facility."

He further stated that all the defects had been fixed and the aircraft had received clearance from DFS.

"All the complex repairs, final tests (including leak tests, engine ground runs, and acceptance flights) have been successfully completed. The long delay in completing the repairs was due to some apparent difficulty in sourcing certain OEM-certified spare parts. The aircraft has, however, been given the all-clear by DFS now."

"Before delivery to Accra, a positioning flight from Marseille, related to minor logistics, was conducted."

The return of the presidential jet brings an end to months of public speculation surrounding the status of the aircraft.

