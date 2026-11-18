The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Most parts of Ghana are expected to see sunny and warm conditions following a partly cloudy start to the day

Residents in southern Ghana should prepare for possible late-day showers, while the north faces dry and hazy conditions

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2026, advising Ghanaians across all regions to stay alert to shifting conditions throughout the day.

According to GMet, most parts of the country will begin the morning under partly cloudy skies before conditions clear to give way to sunny and warm weather.

Thunderstorms and rain to hit several parts of Ghana today, November 18, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & Sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For the majority of Ghanaians, the bulk of the day is expected to be bright, with no immediate cause for concern during the morning hours.

Late showers possible in the south, haze in the north

The agency has flagged a note of caution for residents in southern parts of Ghana, where there is a possibility of showers developing later in the day.

Those in the south are encouraged to carry an umbrella or make travel arrangements with the possibility of rain in mind.

Meanwhile, northern parts of Ghana are likely to experience relatively dry conditions alongside slightly hazy weather.

GMet has urged all residents across the country to remain weather-aware and to monitor updates as the day progresses.

Read the morning weather forecast from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces 8-hour dumsor in Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that ECG scheduled planned maintenance works across several communities in the Ashanti Region.

The exercise caused a temporary power outage lasting from 9:00am to 5:00pm in the affected areas.

ECG listed dozens of communities, including New Edubiase, Adansi Praso, Nsuta and Tetrem, among those that faced the disruption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh