A US jury convicted Betty Akamani on two counts of first-degree murder after less than an hour of deliberations on Thursday

Betty Akamani claimed she shot her estranged husband in self-defence, telling the court she believed he posed a danger to her and their daughters

The couple's two daughters testified during the four-day trial, with both denying that their father had ever sexually abused them

A jury in Jackson County, Illinois, has found Betty Akamani, 35, guilty of murdering her estranged husband, Ghanaian forestry professor Kofi Akamani, 48, who was shot dead outside her home on 19 September 2025.

Betty Akamani appears in court over Kofi Akamani's murder case as fresh details emerge. Image credit: Forestry of Southern Illinois University

Source: Facebook

Capitol News reported that the verdict, returned after roughly an hour of deliberations on Thursday, covered two counts of first-degree murder.

The jury also convicted her on one count of endangering the life or health of a child.

She now faces a potential sentence ranging from 85 years to natural life in prison, though the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office confirmed that sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Prosecutors told the court that Kofi Akamani had just returned the couple's two daughters to Betty's residence following a birthday outing to Texas Roadhouse, Marion Carnegie Library and Starbucks when the shooting took place.

Home surveillance footage presented during the four-day trial showed Betty firing at her husband from the porch, retreating indoors to reload, and then shooting again as he called for help.

The State's Attorney's Office noted in a statement that before the killing, Betty had dined at a restaurant called The Turn in Marion, where she spent approximately $120 on a meal of filet, shrimp, salad and alcoholic drinks.

Surveillance footage from the venue showed her appearing calm and rarely checking her phone, according to Detective Brianna Hayes of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The trial included more than 160 pieces of evidence and testimony from approximately 20 witnesses. It also established that Kofi had filed for divorce in February 2026 and that a court-approved arrangement governed his access to the children.

Self-Defence Claim Unravels

Betty took the stand and told the court she had watched her husband through a keyhole as he left the property and believed she saw him holding a firearm pointed towards one of the children's bedrooms. Her public defender, Celeste Korando, argued that she had a genuine and reasonable fear for her safety and that of her daughters.

Investigators, however, testified that no weapon was recovered on Kofi's person or inside his vehicle. The prosecution further noted that Betty had not contacted emergency services at any point, and that her self-defence account only surfaced during a later phone call with her sister from Jackson County Jail. In that recorded conversation, she discussed the need to establish a self-defence case, which prosecutors argued fatally undermined her credibility.

The couple's daughters both denied their father had abused them. One child had filmed the shooting from a bedroom window, telling the court she wanted to preserve evidence for her father's custody case. During a separate forensic interview conducted by the Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Centre, the other daughter described Kofi as "the nicest person on planet Earth."

Earlier abuse allegations against Kofi had been investigated by police and found to be unsubstantiated, with prosecutors tracing the complaints back to 2017.

Sarkodie fumes as Ghanaian die in SA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie added his voice to mounting outrage over xenophobic violence in South Africa, speaking out after reports confirmed that a Ghanaian national was shot dead during a fresh wave of anti-immigrant attacks.

The rapper took to his social media pages on July 1, 2026, to share his frustration, describing South Africa as one of his favourite countries while making clear that the violence was completely unacceptable.

Beyond expressing personal disappointment, Sarkodie directed a pointed appeal at ordinary South Africans, urging them to be more vocal in their opposition to the attacks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh