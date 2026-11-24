Flight Prices From Accra to Canada in 2026: How Much Travellers Should Budget
- Ghanaians planning to travel to Canada for education, employment, tourism, or family visits have several international airlines to choose from
- The cost of flight tickets from Accra to Canada varies depending on the destination, airline, travel date and ticket class
- Travellers can reduce their expenses by comparing airfares from different airlines and booking their tickets ahead of their departure dates
Travelling from Ghana to Canada requires proper financial planning, particularly for individuals relocating for educational or employment opportunities.
Aside from visa application fees, accommodation and other travel expenses, purchasing a flight ticket accounts for a significant portion of the travel budget.
Several international airlines operate connecting flights from Accra International Airport to major Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa.
According to recent fares advertised on Trip.com, one-way tickets from Accra to Canada start at approximately GH₵7,200, while return tickets can cost GH₵11,600 or more.
Flight ticket prices from Accra to Canada
A review of advertised return fares on Skyscanner on November 24, 2026, shows the following prices for selected travel dates in 2026 and 2027.
Destination
Return ticket
Estimated cost in cedis
Montreal
€744
GH₵9,607
Toronto
€778
GH₵10,046
Vancouver
€818
GH₵10,562
Ottawa
€1,120
GH₵14,462
Calgary
€1,148
GH₵14,824
Edmonton
€1,273
GH₵16,438
Sources: Skyscanner and Bank of Ghana's November 23 exchange rates.
Airlines offering connecting flights between Ghana and Canada include:
- British Airways
- Royal Air Maroc
- Ethiopian Airlines
- Qatar Airways
- Turkish Airlines
- KLM
- Air France
- Air Canada (through connecting services)
Passengers should expect at least one stopover, as Air Transat's proposed direct flight service between Ghana and Canada was postponed.
How to get cheaper flights to Canada
Travellers looking to reduce their transportation expenses can compare ticket prices through platforms such as Google Flights, Skyscanner, Wego and Trip.com.
Booking several weeks ahead, being flexible with departure dates and considering connecting flights can help travellers secure affordable tickets.
Passengers should also check baggage allowances before purchasing tickets, as some cheaper fares may come with additional charges for checked luggage.
Ghanaians travelling to Canada must ensure they have the appropriate travel documents, including a valid passport, a Canadian visa where required and any necessary transit visas.
Disclaimer: The prices listed are indicative advertised fares and may change depending on travel dates, exchange rates and seat availability. YEN.com.gh is not affiliated with any of the airlines or booking platforms mentioned.
Flight prices from Accra to the USA
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Travellers flying from Accra to the United States can choose direct or connecting flights to major cities, including New York, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles
Airlines such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines operate nonstop services, while British Airways, KLM, Ethiopian Airlines and Qatar Airways provide connecting options
Flight prices depend on the destination, airline, travel dates and ticket class, with passengers advised to compare fares and confirm their travel documents before booking
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.