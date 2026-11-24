Ghanaians planning to travel to Canada for education, employment, tourism, or family visits have several international airlines to choose from

The cost of flight tickets from Accra to Canada varies depending on the destination, airline, travel date and ticket class

Travellers can reduce their expenses by comparing airfares from different airlines and booking their tickets ahead of their departure dates

Travelling from Ghana to Canada requires proper financial planning, particularly for individuals relocating for educational or employment opportunities.

Cheapest flights from Accra to Canada: Ticket prices across 6 major cities.

Source: UGC

Aside from visa application fees, accommodation and other travel expenses, purchasing a flight ticket accounts for a significant portion of the travel budget.

Several international airlines operate connecting flights from Accra International Airport to major Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa.

According to recent fares advertised on Trip.com, one-way tickets from Accra to Canada start at approximately GH₵7,200, while return tickets can cost GH₵11,600 or more.

Flight ticket prices from Accra to Canada

A review of advertised return fares on Skyscanner on November 24, 2026, shows the following prices for selected travel dates in 2026 and 2027.

Destination Return ticket Estimated cost in cedis Montreal €744 GH₵9,607 Toronto €778 GH₵10,046 Vancouver €818 GH₵10,562 Ottawa €1,120 GH₵14,462 Calgary €1,148 GH₵14,824 Edmonton €1,273 GH₵16,438

Sources: Skyscanner and Bank of Ghana's November 23 exchange rates.

Airlines offering connecting flights between Ghana and Canada include:

British Airways

Royal Air Maroc

Ethiopian Airlines

Qatar Airways

Turkish Airlines

KLM

Air France

Air Canada (through connecting services)

Passengers should expect at least one stopover, as Air Transat's proposed direct flight service between Ghana and Canada was postponed.

How to get cheaper flights to Canada

Travellers looking to reduce their transportation expenses can compare ticket prices through platforms such as Google Flights, Skyscanner, Wego and Trip.com.

Booking several weeks ahead, being flexible with departure dates and considering connecting flights can help travellers secure affordable tickets.

Passengers should also check baggage allowances before purchasing tickets, as some cheaper fares may come with additional charges for checked luggage.

Ghanaians travelling to Canada must ensure they have the appropriate travel documents, including a valid passport, a Canadian visa where required and any necessary transit visas.

Disclaimer: The prices listed are indicative advertised fares and may change depending on travel dates, exchange rates and seat availability. YEN.com.gh is not affiliated with any of the airlines or booking platforms mentioned.

Flight prices from Accra to the USA

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Travellers flying from Accra to the United States can choose direct or connecting flights to major cities, including New York, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles

Airlines such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines operate nonstop services, while British Airways, KLM, Ethiopian Airlines and Qatar Airways provide connecting options

Flight prices depend on the destination, airline, travel dates and ticket class, with passengers advised to compare fares and confirm their travel documents before booking

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh