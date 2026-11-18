An NPP activist named Isaac Ntim was arrested in Konongo, Ashanti Region, on Friday, November 13, 2026, over an alleged comment about an MP

Ntim, a former aide to ex-Asante Akim North MP Andy Appiah-Kubi, faced a charge related to publishing false news with intent to cause fear and alarm

The Adentan Circuit Court remanded him into custody on November 17, with the case adjourned to November 20 for further proceedings

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist has been arrested and remanded into custody after an alleged comment he made about a sitting member of parliament drew a formal complaint.

NPP activist Isaac Ntim reportedly arrested and remanded over alleged comment against Afigya Sekyere East MP. Image credit: Emmanuel Mensah, GhanaWeb

Source: Facebook

Isaac Ntim, said to be a former aide to ex-Asante Akim North Member of Parliament Andy Appiah-Kubi, was picked up by authorities on Friday, November 13, 2026, in Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the arrest stemmed from a comment he allegedly posted in a WhatsApp group targeting Afigya Sekyere East MP Mavis Nkansah Boadu.

Ntim arraigned before Adentan Circuit Court

Four days after the NPP activist's arrest, Ntim appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

He faced a charge relating to the publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public.

After proceedings, the court ordered that he be remanded into custody, with the case adjourned to Friday, November 20, 2026, for further hearing.

The full circumstances surrounding the alleged WhatsApp message have not been publicly disclosed, as the matter remains before the court.

Ntim is presumed innocent unless a court of competent jurisdiction rules otherwise.

Media speech and political commentary under scrutiny

The case has reignited conversations in Ghana about the legal risks tied to statements made about public officials, particularly those shared through messaging platforms and social media.

Further developments, including the activist's response to the charge and the full account of events that led to the complaint, are expected to emerge as the legal process continues.

Attention will be on the November 20 court date and any decisions that follow.

Wontumi's bail application dismissed by court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Chairman Wontumi’s bail application, which the Accra High Court dismissed as he appeals his 20-year sentence for illegal mining offences.

The court said his appeal was not arguable and had little chance of success, leaving him without bail while the case proceeds. His conviction stems from assigning mineral rights without the required ministerial approval.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh