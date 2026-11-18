The Bronx County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, that the 17-year-old suspect will be tried as an adult

The judge ruled the case would remain in the Youth Part of the Bronx County Supreme Court, keeping it within the adult criminal justice system

Prosecutors presented surveillance footage and cellphone data linking the suspect to the death of Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A judge in New York has ruled that the 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong will face trial as an adult.

17-year-old suspect in Javits Frimpong case to face adult trial, Bronx DA confirms. Image credit: Wow Africa

Source: Facebook

The Bronx County District Attorney's Office made the announcement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, following a retention hearing in which the court determined that the case would remain in the Youth Part of the Bronx County Supreme Court, rather than being moved to Family Court where juvenile matters are typically handled.

The suspect, who was arrested on November 11, will be prosecuted under the adult criminal justice system but retains certain age-related protections under New York's Raise the Age law.

He faces multiple charges. His next scheduled court appearance is December 21, though that date could be brought forward if a grand jury returns an indictment sooner.

What prosecutors presented in court

At the retention hearing, prosecutors laid out a body of evidence that included surveillance footage, cellphone data, and police testimony.

The footage reportedly showed three individuals gathering before positioning themselves near Crotona Park, apparently waiting for Javits as he made his way to school on the morning of October 29.

Prosecutors alleged that the group pursued the teenager, and that one person fired first, causing Javits to fall.

The 17-year-old suspect then reportedly picked up the weapon and discharged additional shots.

Two other individuals believed to have taken part in the incident are still at large, including the person alleged to have fired first.

The X post on the court's decision is below.

The death of Javits Frimpong

Javits Frimpong, 15, was shot near Crotona Park in the Bronx on October 29, 2026, while walking to school.

He was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The teenager had relocated to the United States in 2025 to be with his father, Thomas Frimpong, and to access better educational opportunities.

His death triggered an outpouring of grief and anger from his family, the Ghanaian community in the United States, and elected officials, all of whom called for swift justice.

The family is preparing to lay him to rest on November 20, 2026.

Ben Crump speaks after suspects arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on civil rights lawyer Ben Crump’s call for justice after the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect linked to Javits Frimpong’s death.

Crump questioned why anyone would take the life of the 15-year-old, while Javits’ mother urged supporters to keep seeking accountability for only child.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh