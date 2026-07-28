Convicted NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi conveyed his gratitude to lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi through his spokesperson, Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Appiah Kubi had withdrawn from Wontumi's cases before the guilty verdict, handing over to lawyer Atta Akyea

Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty on all six charges related to illegal mining at Samreboi

Convicted NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, has sent a personal message of appreciation to his former lead counsel, Andy Appiah Kubi, despite the lawyer's withdrawal from his legal team before sentencing.

Chairman Wontumi sends a special message to lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi after a 20-year sentence. Photo source: JoyNews

Source: Facebook

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and spokesperson for Wontumi, disclosed that the convicted politician made the request when he appeared before the High Court in Accra on July 27, 2026, in connection with a separate Exim Bank case.

Wontumi's gratitude to Appiah Kubi

Dr Boakye-Danquah said Wontumi specifically asked him to relay his thanks to Appiah Kubi for his dedication across the various court matters he had handled on his behalf.

"He said I should let him know that he appreciates what he has done for him. He asked me to convey that message. So yesterday, I spoke to Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi and told him what Wontumi had said. Appiah Kubi had travelled to Koforidua to handle a different case, so his secretary brought all the case dockets to Lawyer Atta Akyea in court," Dr Boakye-Danquah said.

Appiah Kubi had stepped back from representing Wontumi in both his criminal matter and the ongoing Exim Bank case before the guilty verdict was returned. Atta Akyea subsequently took over the conduct of the proceedings.

Watch the Facebook video of Dr Boakye Danquah's statement about Wontumi and Appiah below:

Wontumi's conviction and sentence

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay of Criminal Court 4 of the High Court found Wontumi guilty on all six charges on July 20, 2026, and sentenced him to 20 years in prison, with all terms running concurrently. The court additionally imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units on each of the six counts.

Akonta Mining Limited, which was convicted on two counts arising from the same prosecution, received a fine of 15,000 penalty units on each count.

A third accused, Kwame Antwi, was also prosecuted alongside Wontumi and the company.

The prosecution alleged that the accused conspired to carry out illegal mining activities and facilitated mining operations in breach of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 995).

The offences related to activities on Akonta Mining Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region. The amended legislation prescribes stricter penalties for illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Wontumi to appeal 20-year jail sentence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Chairman Wontumi's defence team have hinted at filing an appeal following a High Court ruling.

With profound implications for the New Patriotic Party and Ghanaian politics, many are left wondering how this high-profile case will unfold in the coming weeks.

Source: YEN.com.gh