Asante Akim North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong agreed to stop contesting his extradition to the United States

OK Frimpong's lawyer disclosed the decision during an interview on Starr FM on Tuesday, November 17, 2026

The MP has been held in Dutch custody since his unexpected arrest at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport in May 2026

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, has opted to stop contesting his extradition to the United States, clearing the way for his transfer ahead of a scheduled Amsterdam court hearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

OK Frimpong agrees to US extradition as he drops legal fight ahead of November 18 hearing as his lawyer speaks. Image credit: OK Frimpong

Source: Facebook

Elvis Adu-Ameyaw, one of the lawyers on Frimpong's legal team, broke the news during an interview on Starr FM on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

He confirmed that the MP had formally consented to the extradition and would not challenge the legal basis of the request when he appears before the court.

Why OK Frimpong dropped his legal fight

Adu-Ameyaw said the decision came from a desire to bring the matter to a resolution without prolonging a legal contest in the Netherlands.

The lawyer noted that Frimpong remained mindful of his constituents in Asante Akim North and of Ghanaians broadly, and believed the most effective path forward was to be physically present in the United States to collaborate with his American legal team.

The court had already been notified of the MP's position ahead of the November 18 hearing, according to Adu-Ameyaw.

It is important to note that consenting to extradition does not constitute an admission of guilt. The underlying allegations will still need to be addressed through the judicial process in the United States.

Background to OK Frimpong's arrest

OK Frimpong was detained at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on 10 May 2026, shortly after landing from Ghana.

The arrest was linked to a United States extradition request involving allegations of romance scams and money laundering.

He has remained in Dutch custody since then, having been denied bail on both an initial application and a subsequent appeal.

Ghana's diplomatic mission in The Hague engaged with Dutch authorities over the matter, and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa previously confirmed that consular assistance had been extended to the detained MP.

Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor had also confirmed November 18 as the date set for the extradition hearing.

With Frimpong no longer contesting the transfer, the Amsterdam court is expected to process his position and move towards authorising his handover to American authorities.

Ghanaian personalities linked to FBI fraud cases

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian personalities linked to US fraud investigations and prosecutions in 2026, including the Abubakari brothers, Abu Trica and MP OK Frimpong.

The cases involve romance fraud, wire fraud and money laundering allegations, but the individuals face different legal circumstances. While Arrangement and Lancaster have pleaded guilty, allegations against Abu Trica, Denteni and Frimpong remain subject to legal proceedings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh