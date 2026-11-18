Kwasi Kwarteng presented GH₵10,000 on behalf of MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong at the annual widows' support event on Wednesday, November 18, 2026

The Asante Akim North MP was absent from the event as he reportedly faces extradition proceedings in the Netherlands over romance scam allegations

The yearly initiative targets widows and vulnerable women across communities in the Asante Akim North Constituency

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Asante Akim North Member of Parliament Ohene Kwame Frimpong has donated GH₵10,000 to his annual widows' support initiative through a representative, despite being unable to attend the event himself.

OK Frimpong's lawyer donates GH¢10,000 to widows on MP's behalf amid US extradition case. Image credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Kwasi Kwartend

Source: Facebook

Kwasi Kwarteng Esq. donated the funds on the MP's behalf at the event held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, in the Asante Akim North Constituency.

OK Frimpong's annual widows' initiative

The yearly programme is designed to extend financial and material assistance to widows and other vulnerable individuals living across communities in the constituency.

It aims to acknowledge the hardships many of these women face while providing some practical relief to those struggling to meet daily needs and care for their families.

The GH₵10,000 contribution is expected to cover activities planned for this year's edition of the initiative, keeping the programme running despite the MP's physical absence.

The MP's decision to maintain the donation underlines his stated dedication to the welfare of widows in the constituency, even as his legal matters continue overseas.

The Facebook post on the donation is below.

OK Frimpong's legal situation in the Netherlands

Meanwhile, OK Frimpong is currently in custody in the Netherlands following an extradition request from the United States over alleged involvement in romance scams and money laundering.

However, in a new development, his lawyer, Elvis Adu-Ameyaw, has disclosed that the MP has agreed not to contest his extradition to the US.

According to the lawyer, the decision was made to allow him to travel to America and work with his legal team towards resolving the allegations against him.

The MP is expected to appear before an Amsterdam court on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, for his extradition hearing.

OK Frimpong's bail bid fails

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Asante Akyem North MP Kwame Ohene Frimpong, who remains in custody in Amsterdam after efforts to secure bail failed. An extradition hearing is scheduled to begin on November 18, 2026.

Frimpong has been held at Schiphol Airport since May, while reports about his detention have drawn public attention. Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has confirmed that the MP has not been transferred to the United States, contrary to circulating claims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh