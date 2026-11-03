Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor confirmed at a Leaders' Media Briefing that bail efforts for the MP have been unsuccessful

Kwame Ohene Frimpong has been held at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam since May 2026, when Parliament first disclosed his detention

An extradition hearing involving the Ghanaian legislator is now scheduled to commence on November 18, 2026

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The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, remains in detention in Amsterdam after attempts by Ghana's parliamentary Majority to secure bail on his behalf collapsed, Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has confirmed.

Kwame Ohene Frimpong remains in detention in Amsterdam. Credit: Kwame Ohene Frimpong

Source: Facebook

Dafeamekpor made the disclosure at a Leaders' Media Briefing on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, stating that an extradition hearing had been set for November 18, 2026.

"We've failed to secure bail for Asante Akyem North MP; so, he is still in Amsterdam in custody. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the extradition hearing will begin on 18th November, 2026," he said.

The Chief Whip also moved to quash circulating reports that Frimpong had already been transferred to the United States, saying: "he has not been taken to the US as is being circulated around."

Frimpong's detention was first brought to public attention on May 12, when the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Djietror, published a statement on Facebook confirming that the MP had been held at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands.

The statement indicated that the Speaker of Parliament and House leadership had engaged Ghana's Mission in The Hague to obtain further information, with a promise that the public would be kept informed.

Reports suggest the United States waited until Frimpong had departed Ghana before his arrest was executed. No further details about the specific charges or the basis for the extradition request were provided by Dafeamekpor during the briefing.

Who Is Kwame Ohene Frimpong?

Frimpong is a Ghanaian entrepreneur and politician who won the Asante Akyem North parliamentary seat in the 2024 general election.

Running as an independent candidate, he defeated the then-incumbent member of parliament, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi.

His detention abroad has drawn significant attention given his status as a sitting member of Ghana's legislature.

The extradition hearing scheduled for November 18 is expected to determine the next phase of proceedings involving the legislator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh