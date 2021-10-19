Samuel Boayitey, a brilliant 13-year-old boy in Kumasi, remains an excellent student despite his many challenges

It is indicated that Samuel, who crawls four hours daily in order to access his school, is part of the top four students in his class

The young champion needs GHc 650 for a wheelchair and GHc 55k for a surgery that can get him to walk on both feet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A brilliant 13-year-old Ghanaian boy, Samuel Boayitey, who is physically challenged, reportedly walks four hours before reaching school on a daily basis.

Disclosing the heartbreaking yet inspirational story on LinkedIn, Noble Wisdom Dordoe, a multiple award-winning humanitarian, CEO of Give Me Hope Foundation, said the boy comes from Affiduase, Sekyere East of Ashanti region-Kumasi.

"The video was sent to me for an intervention which a member of our team Give Me Hope Foundation, Prosper Afram have to go to the village and know more about the story," he said.

Samuel Boayitey, a disabled class 6 pupil in Kumasi Photo credit: Noble Wisdom Dordoe via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Family challenge

It is indicated that Boayitey, because of his condition was disowned by his parents which led to a total divorce between them and abandonment by both families, except for his grandmother who is now taking care of him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Despite his many challenges, the brilliant boy is reported to always be among the top four students in his class and has no intention of quitting his schooling.

Noble Wisdom Dordoe indicates that the 13-year-old needs GHc 650 for a wheelchair and GHc 55k for a surgery that would correct his deformity.

Well-wishers are encouraged to donate via the Mobile Money number 0558504545 with the name Give Me Hope Foundation or make online donations via this link.

Student gets successful surgical procedure

In another story, Rita Adjoa Tawiah Abodoh, a fourth-year medical student at the KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry (KSMD) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has successfully undergone an expensive surgery.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the young lady had a malignant tumour which the doctors had confirmed to be in her right pelvic bone.

The brilliant and beautiful young lady needed to undergo an urgent procedure that involved the removal of the affected pelvic bone and replacement with a prosthesis.

Source: Yen.com.gh