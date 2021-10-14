A young man from the University of Cape Coast called Okete Boamah David has decided to use music to cause positive change in society

Okete Boamah David has released songs such as Accident-Free, Good Health, and No Fire Outbreak to help solve societal problems

He comes from the Ashanti Region and draws inspiration from issues that arise in his life and environment

Okete Boamah David, a young Ghanaian musician has decided to venture into unchartered territories by using his craft to cause a positive impact in society and not just entertain people.

David, who goes by the stage name Okete, tells YEN.com.gh hails from the Ashanti Region, Mampong to be precise but stays at Sowutuom, where he is pursuing his music career.

According to Okete, he draws inspiration from what happens in his environment, in his life, the lives of people around him, and the like.

Okete Boama David, an inspirational rapper in Ghana Photo credit: @Oketemusic

Source: Instagram

On his YouTube channel, Okete has freestyle videos of Good Health, a song that talks about Cholera prevention; Accident-Free, another song he made to educate the public on road accident prevention; and No Fire Outbreak, which also teaches on fire prevention and more.

See the videos below:

Good health

Accident-Free

No Fire Outbreak

The Soultown Music recording artiste had his Junior and Senior High School education at Stephenson's International and Nungua Senior High School respectively.

He is currently a student of the University Of Cape Coast and combines his passion and exploits in music with his studies in a manner that makes him productive in both.

