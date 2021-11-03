Razak Ahmed got missing at age seven at his adoptive uncle's house at Lashibi in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana

A Ghanaian teenager, Razak Ahmed, has reunited with his birth mother 10 years after he got missing at Lashibi in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Ahmed, now 17, got lost the second time at age seven while living with his adoptive uncle and his wife at their home in Lashibi. And, since then, his family had been searching for him.

He was in his school uniform the first time he got missing, which helped the police establish contact with his alma mater after being taken to a police station by a Good Samaritan to find his parents.

Disappearing the second time

Ahmed subsequently got missing again while he was thought to be playing with other children at his uncle's home at Lashibi but had allegedly been sent by someone.

Ten years after he got lost, Ahmed has been found and reunited with his biological mother. His birth father passed a month after he disappeared.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Regina Asamoah, an award-winning Ghanaian journalist who reconnected the teenager to his mother, recounted how she found him.

Regina narrated that Ahmed's uncle and wife appeared on a programme hosted by Mercy Asiedu, a renowned Ghanaian actress.

While on the show, his uncle put out his number and was subsequently contacted by a viewer who mentioned Regina Asamoah, who is embarking on an initiative to reunite missing children with their families.

''[I shared Ahmed's photos with three orphanages, and he was discovered to be one of the missing children at one of the foster homes].''

Meeting with Regina

Regina told YEN.com.gh, the boy's beleaguered father, who relocated to Kumasi with his wife after Ahmed got missing, traveled to Accra to meet and share details with her.

''[He wanted to be sure that I was going to be professional with my approach to the situation before he could allow his wife to meet me],'' Regina said.

''[I also wanted him to confirm Ahmed's identity before his wife travelled to meet the boy],'' she added.

Reuniting with his mother

Ahmed's foster aunt subsequently traveled to meet him in Accra. He has now successfully reunited with his birth mother and is attending school, Regina confirmed to YEN.com.gh.

16-year-old Togolese Reunited with Her Father

Meanwhile, a Togolese national, Selina Ibrahim, who got missing in Ghana, has also been reunited with her birth father following a report about the girl by Ghanaian journalist, Regina Asamoah.

Selina, 16, reportedly arrived in Ghana in the company of some friends but got missing on arrival in the West African nation. She had been kept at a government shelter, hoping to be reunited with her family.

Sharing details after reconnecting the teenager to her father, Regina Asamoah, a journalist and editor at Ghanaian Atinka FM/TV station, disclosed that Selina was missing for three months.

