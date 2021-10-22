A young man has posed beside his mother as he graduated from the university

He showed gratitude to his mother, who reportedly sold bread to finance his education

He robed his mother in his graduation gown as they posed with a bowl with loaves of bread

Their photo has emerged on social media, stirring emotional comments

A photo of a young man who decided to show gratitude to his birth mother as he graduated from university has warmed the hearts of netizens on social media.

In the frame sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man poses with his mother, who ekes a living from selling bread.

The young man's mother reportedly financed his education at the university with money from her business. And he decided to eulogise her on the occasion of his graduation.

Grateful Son Flaunts His Mom who Sold Bread to Pay His Fees at the University in Emotional Photo Photo credit: LES ETHNIES DE LA COTE D'IVOIRE ET D'AFRIQUE/@Mavee (Twitter)

Source: Facebook

With neither silver nor gold, he chose to robe his mother in his graduation gown. The duo then posed with a bowl with loaves of bread.

The snap was captioned:

''The most beautiful picture of the evening. His mother used to sell bread to pay for college education.

''At graduation, he makes his mother raise his toga to show his appreciation.''

Many who have seen the inspiring post have shared their thoughts on social media.

YEN.com.gh has shared some of the views below:

Marceline Djiamba commented:

''A lot of courage mom. God is in control.''

Phanuel Kouomo said:

''Blessed be you.''

Annie Pause said:

''Well done to this mom who did everything to make her so successful. Congratulations to both of you.''

Adama Kone indicated:

''This is touching - thanks for your appreciation towards your mother. Long live your mother and take good care of her.''

Amia Koco commented:

''Congratulations to you and your mom may the Lord bless you.''

Source: Yen.com.gh